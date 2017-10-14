Razorbacks believe they have a shot

FAYETTEVILLE -- Far, far better Arkansas teams than this one lost to Alabama during the Crimson Tide's consecutive 10-year run over the Razorbacks.

The nationally No. 1 reigning SEC champion Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) aim for No. 11 when they host the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (2-3, 0-2) in tonight's 6:15 ESPN televised SEC West game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Some very good Arkansas teams have lost heartbreakers to the Tide.

Others they were pulverized.

Unfortunately for Arkansas, tonight has earmarks of those others.

In 2012, the overmatched Razorbacks started Brandon Allen, a redshirt freshman quarterback in his college debut, in place of Tyler Wilson, their injured starter and the previous season's SEC leading passer.

Arkansas lost, 52-0.

The next year, by then established starter Brandon Allen quarterbacked despite an injured throwing shoulder.

Arkansas lost, 52-0.

Tonight, the Razorbacks either start redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Kelley in his college debut or start Austin Allen, the 2016 SEC passing leader who is trying to heal his throwing shoulder injured during last Saturday's 48-22 SEC loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks, who opened as a two-point underdogs against Arkansas, are no Crimson Tide.

Alabama on paper, all phases superiority over Arkansas has oddsmakers favoring the Tide by 31 1/2.

Belief in Coach Bret Bielema's Razorbacks prevailing seems nonexistent even among Razorbacks fans.

But among the Razorbacks themselves, they assert believing.

They know their chance to achieve the unbelievable depends on believing it's achievable.

"I believe," Arkansas senior nose guard Bijhon Jackson of El Dorado said. "I know a lot of people on the outside don't believe, but I think in here we're still optimistic about what we're capable of. We haven't played our best yet. Our best is yet to come."

Allen, healthy against Alabama last year, showed his best is pretty darned good. Allen threw for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns though Alabama superb safety Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted 3 passes turning it 49-30 for the Tide.

"Yeah, they're a great team," Allen said, "That's why you come to the SEC. You want to play the No. 1 team in the country. It's us against the world going into their house and we're excited. It's a pretty cool scenario."

A scenario similar to what the Iowa State Cyclones -- head coached from 2009 to 2015 by current Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads -- achieved last Saturday rallying from down 14-0 to stun the nationally No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners, 38-31 in Norman Okla.

"It was a tremendous victory," Rhoads said. "I'm very happy for those kids."

The Cyclones believed and they prevailed, Rhoads said. He said the Razorbacks can, too, if they truly believe they can.

"If you can't get excited about a game like this, you probably don't have a pulse," Rhoads said. "They get the challenge playing the No. 1 team in the country and it's on the road. But when she kicks off it will be zero to zero."

Seems these Razorbacks start truly even only if they somehow truly believe they can finish ahead.

