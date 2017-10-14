Today’s SAA game

HENDRIX AT BERRY

WHEN 1 p.m. Central WHERE Valhalla Stadium, Mount Berry, Ga. INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com RECORDS Hendrix 5-1, 3-1 Southern Athletic Association; Berry 6-0, 4-0 COACHES Buck Buchanan (29-18 in fifth season at Hendrix and overall); Tony Kunczewski (24-21 in five seasons at Berry and overall) SERIES Berry leads 3-1. COMMENTS Berry Coach Tony Kunczewski is the reigning Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the conference championship in 2016. … Hendrix quarterback Miles Thompson was named the SAA Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after the Warriors’ 42-24 victory over Birmingham Southern. Thompson, who had 373 total yards in the game, also was named to the national D3football.com Team of the Week for his performance. … Thompson is second on the team in rushing (298 yards) behind Mason Milsap (400 yards). The sophomore from Lucas, Texas, also has thrown for 25 touchdowns, which leads NCAA Division III, for 1,998 yards (second D-III). … The Warriors are seventh in the country in total offense, averaging 518.7 yards per game, and ninth in scoring offense (43.7 points per game). … Berry is sixth in D-III in turnover margin

(2.17) and 26th in scoring defense 14.2.