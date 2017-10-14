Today’s Southland game

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN AT CENTRAL ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

RECORDS UCA 4-1, 3-0 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 2-4, 2-2

COACHES Steve Campbell (27-14 in fourth season at UCA, 54-22 in sixth season overall); Clint Conque (19-22 in fourth season at SFA, 124-81 in 18th season overall)

SERIES UCA leads 8-3

LAST MEETING 2016: UCA 34, SFA 14 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway; KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN3, ucasports.com/KUCA WHEN UCA HAS THE BALL UCA likely will start with a rotation of running backs led by sophomore Carlos Blackman, freshman Kierre Crossley and junior Cedric Battle. Blackman leads UCA with 301 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns through 5 games. Crossley is next with 285 yards. He has averaged 5.0 yards a carry. Battle has carried 14 times for 55 yards and has caught 7 passes for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand has thrown 11 touchdown passes for an average of 266.0 yards a game. Junior receivers Jakari Dillard and Lester Wells lead UCA with 13 receptions each. Senior receivers Brandon Cox and Roman Gordon have caught 12 passes.

WHEN SFA HAS THE BALL Sophomore quarterback Jake Blumrick led SFA in its 27-16 loss to Sam Houston State last week. He passed for 205 yards. Sophomore running back Jamall Shaw leads SFA in rushing with 178 yards. Senior Kijana Amous has run for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Tamrick Pace leads SFA with 31 catches for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns.

WHAT’S AT STAKE A victory would give UCA a 5-1 start for the second consecutive season. The last time UCA put together two seasons with starts of 5-1 or better was 2001 and 2002.