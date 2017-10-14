Today’s SWAC game

CENTRAL STATE (OHIO) AT UAPB

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Golden Lion Stadium, Pine Bluff RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7 in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

RECORD Central State (0-6); UAPB (2-4) TELEVISION none

COACHES Monte Coleman (40-66 in 10th season at UAPB and overall); Cedric Pearl (10-26 in fourth season at Central State and overall)

SERIES Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING UAPB won 29-16 on Sept. 21, 1996, in the Gateway Classic (St. Louis)

COMMENTS UAPB and Central State (Ohio) have split six meetings, with the Golden Lions winning the past two. … The Golden Lions haven’t won their annual homecoming game since 2012, which was the year they won the SWAC title. UAPB lost to Southern (29-21) in 2013, Prairie View A&M (51-23) in 2014, Grambling State (49-31) in 2015 and Alabama A&M (40-7) last season. … Freshman wide receiver Tyrin Ralph is fourth in the SWAC in receptions with 4.3 per game. … Central State lost to Morehouse 35-33 on Sept. 16 after holding a 12-point second-half lead. UAPB came back to beat Morehouse 23-10 on Sept. 2 after trailing by 10 in the third quarter. … Central State junior running back Terraris Saffold is second in the SIAC in rushing with 102.6 yards per game while junior quarterback Trent Mays is fourth in the league in total offense (177.8 yards/ game). … The Marauders allow 36.7 points and 464.7 yards per game, both of which rank last in the SIAC. … The Marauders have lost nine games in a row and 14 of their past 15 dating back to last season.