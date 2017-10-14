UCA center transitions seamlessly after injury

CONWAY -- When UCA Coach Steve Campbell first met Micah Parten, he thought he could serve in a pinch.

Parten was a sophomore center at East Central Community College in Mississippi in 2015, and Campbell was impressed enough to offer him a scholarship.

Campbell figured Parten would be a solid reserve.

"He was 5-11, 6 foot, 300 pounds," Campbell said. "He didn't really fit the height and all that, but the kid's a fighter and a scrapper, so we signed him.

"He was going to be my backup. He thought he'd come in here and fight for a starting job, but I already had my center."

Campbell thought Austin Horton, a sophomore last season, would start at center through 2018, but early in the 2016 preseason camp a knee injury ended Horton's season before it started.

"He tore his knee up, so Micah got thrust into the starting job," Campbell said. "And shoot, to me he's glue. He's been the glue that holds all the guys together. He's got a great personality. The kids love him.

"You talk about a got-it-together, focused young man. He's half a comedian, but he just gets it. He's squared away. He shows up at work each day and you know you can count on him. He's just a scrapper, a guy who does everything right."

Parten said he knew Horton had gained Campbell's support and loyalty, but even before the injury, he had come in to battle for the starter's role. He transferred to UCA for the spring semester in 2016 and said spring drills helped in his transition.

"Austin had been around, so I felt the pressure of gaining the trust of everybody and really settling down into that position," Parten said. "But I'd had the spring to kind of develop a relationship with the guys, so it wasn't quite as tough as it might've been if I had just come here."

Parten and the University of Central Arkansas (4-1, 3-0 Southland) are set to host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-4, 2-2) at Estes Stadium today. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Parten said Stephen F. Austin's battle throughout its 27-16 loss to Sam Houston State last weekend was impressive. Sam Houston was picked by conference coaches to win the Southland championship this season, but Stephen F. Austin was within one score in the fourth quarter.

UCA defeated Sam Houston, 41-30, on Sept. 30.

"They have our attention," Parten said. "They were in a dogfight with Sam Houston just like we were. They have our attention, but we're ready to go."

UCA senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand said prior to last season, it was clear Parten was ready to fill in for Horton.

"Micah stepped up and the rest is history," Hildebrand said. "So far, so good. He had to step up. That's something Coach Campbell preaches, you know, it's the next guy up. I feel for Austin, but it gave Micah a shot and he's taken advantage of it."

"You can hang your hat on this guy," Campbell said. "He's going to show up every day and go to work. He's smart, and he's a leader. You can build around him and count on him, and that's what you got to have at center. He's going to show up every day with a learning attitude and wanting to get better."

Parten said he is excited about UCA's potential this season.

"We realize we are a good football team, but right now we're a four-win team," Parten said. "That's all we are right now, but we know we're sitting in a position in the Southland Conference and the nation where we hold our own destiny. There's pressure and excitement to know that we can make history at this school, that we can do something that hasn't been done in a while here. We know this could be a team that does some big things for this school."

