Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, October 15, 2017, 1:06 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

VIDEO: Bret Bielema recaps Alabama loss

This article was published October 14, 2017 at 10:26 p.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-talks-to-players-during-a-game-against-alabama-on-saturday-oct-14-2017-in-tuscaloosa-ala

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks to players during a game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.


TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Watch as Bret Bielema recaps Arkansas' 41-9 loss at No. 1 Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Bret Bielema recaps Alabama loss

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online