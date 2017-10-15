Astros get another lift from Altuve, Verlander

ASTROS 2, YANKEES 1

HOUSTON -- With each stinging line drive, Jose Altuve is putting his stamp on this October. The same with every pitch from Justin Verlander, no matter the inning or score.

Houston's longest tenured player and its durable new ace have become an incomparable pair so far this postseason.

Altuve raced home on Carlos Correa's double in the ninth inning, Verlander struck out 13 in a complete game and the Astros beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Correa also homered, but Houston needed a daring dash from the 5-foot-6 Altuve to get Verlander a victory. Altuve, an AL MVP front-runner, reached with a one-out single against closer Aroldis Chapman, then sprinted around from first base on Correa's shot to right-center field. Shortstop Didi Gregorius' relay beat Altuve to the plate, but catcher Gary Sanchez misplayed a short-hop, allowing Houston's second baseman to slide past safely.

"When I saw him running I was like, 'Oh God,' " Correa said. "And then obviously he beat it out."

Altuve had 2 more hits and is 13 for 23 (.565) this postseason after hitting 4 for 26 (.154) in the 2015 playoffs.

"He's unbelievable," Verlander said. "The guy does everything."

Verlander improved to 8-0 in eight appearances with Houston since agreeing to an Aug. 31 trade from the Tigers, including his Game 4 victory in relief during a division series against Boston. He has a 2.04 ERA over a postseason-leading 17 2/3 innings.

"When I decided to say yes, these are the moments that you envision," Verlander said of agreeing to the trade. "You don't envision going 5-0 in the regular season once you get here, that's all fine and great, but that's not why I was brought here. I was brought here to help this team win a championship."

Verlander set a postseason career best for strikeouts and allowed five hits in his second career complete game in the playoffs. He threw a season-high 124 pitches and retired Aaron Judge, Sanchez and Greg Bird in the top of the ninth.

"This is such a big moment for our team, but he put us on his back today with his pitching," Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel won Game 1 for the Astros -- also 2-1 -- pairing with Verlander to give the Astros a very strong 1-2 punch in these playoffs.

"That was one of the most impressive things I've seen in my professional career for sure," Keuchel said. "But that's why we got him -- for his postseason pedigree."

In the bottom of the ninth, Judge picked up Correa's hit in right field and threw toward second base. Gregorius fielded there, and his throw beat Altuve to the plate by a few steps. Sanchez just couldn't squeeze the one-hopper.

"That's a play I'm used to making," Sanchez said through a translator. "Really thought I had a chance at making that play there. Unfortunately I dropped the ball and couldn't make that play."

The Astros mobbed Correa in shallow center field while Altuve pointed and smiled from near home plate.

Houston took its first-ever 2-0 lead in a Championship Series in front of a crowd of 43,193 which included Houston Rockets stars James Harden, Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza in front-row seats. Minute Maid Park buzzed throughout, and fans let out a huge cheer when Hinch sent Verlander back out to pitch the ninth.

"No words were necessary," Verlander said. "It was my game to win or lose."

Correa's home run in the fourth off starter Luis Severino sailed just out of reach of Judge and 12-year-old Carson Riley, who was sitting in the front row in right field. The ball bounced off Riley's glove and into the stands, and Girardi asked for a video review to check for fan interference. Umpires upheld the call.

It was reminiscent of a home run by Derek Jeter in Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS between the Yankees and Orioles. Jeffrey Maier, 12, reached out and deflected Jeter's hit into the stands, but umpires ruled it a home run.

At a glance

ALCS (BEST-OF-7)

HOUSTON VS. NEW YORK FRIDAY’S GAME

Houston 2, New York 1

SATURDAY’S GAME

Houston 2, New York 1

Houston leads series 2-0

MONDAY’S GAME

Houston (Morton 14-7) at New York (Sabathia 14-5), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

TUESDAY’S GAME

Houston at New York (Gray 10-12), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

x-Houston at New York, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

x-New York at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

x-New York at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

