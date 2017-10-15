State College Roundups

GAC

ARKANSAS TECH 38,

SW OKLAHOMA ST. 21

Senior running back Braden Stringer rushed 12 times for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Arkansas Tech University (5-2, 5-2 Great American Conference) over Southwestern Oklahoma State (2-5, 2-5) at Milam Stadium in Weatherford, Okla.

Stringer's touchdowns came in the first quarter and gave the Wonder Boys a 14-0 lead.

Senior quarterback Ty Reasnor was 18-of-31 passing for 211 yards and threw a 9-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Jakcob Dean that gave the Wonder Boys their largest lead of the game at 28-6.

Junior running back Bryan Allen had 68 yards and a 16-yard touchdown on 17 carries as Arkansas Tech had 440 yards of total offense to Southwestern Oklahoma's 276, including 229-113 on the ground.

Senior Eric Perez's 31-yard field goal to close the third quarter capped the Arkansas Tech scoring.

Karltrell Henderson led the Bulldogs with 127 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 35,

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 28

Southern Arkansas University (5-2, 5-2 GAC) opened a 28-7 third-quarter lead and survived a late East Central (Okla.) comeback attempt at Koi Ishto Stadium in Ada, Okla.

The Tigers (1-6, 1-6), trailing 35-21, made it a one-score game on a 26-yard pass from Rayjohn Austin-Ramsey to Trey Walker to cap a 10-play, 75-play drive with 15 seconds to play, but SAU's Malachi Pointer recovered the onside-kick attempt.

Michael Nunnery scored two rushing touchdowns to give the Muleriders a 21-point third-quarter lead. Two East Central scores made it 28-21, but SAU's Barrett Renner found Karonce Higgins on a 16-yard touchdown pass to finish an 8-play, 48-yard drive that gave the Muleriders a 35-21 advantage with 1:45 left in the game.

SAU outgained East Central 393-377, including 217-53 on the ground. Nunnery rushed 17 times for 96 yards.

Renner passed for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Austin-Ramsey completed 27 of 43 passes for 324 yards and 2 scores to lead the Tigers.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 64,

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 21

The University of Arkansas-Monticello (4-3, 4-3 GAC) scored on 10 of its 12 drives and was never threatened at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee, Okla.

Quarterback Cole Sears threw 5 touchdown passes and 4 Boll Weevils ran for a touchdown apiece as UAM outgained Oklahoma Baptist (0-7, 0-7) 590-367, including 334-100 on the ground.

Sears completed 10 of 19 passes for 251 yards, including an 80-yard score to Warren Leapheart that gave the Boll Weevils a 14-0 lead before the Bison answered on Isaiah Mallory's 48-yard touchdown run.

Sears then threw touchdowns on three consecutive possessions before UAM's Josh Marini kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Boll Weevils a 36-7 halftime lead.

UAM's Nigel Dora led all rushers with 101 yards on 16 attempts to go with a 7-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown.

Trevon Smith caught two of Sears' five touchdown passes on his only two receptions. Jalen Tolliver had a team-high 4 receptions for 48 yards and a 36-yard touchdown catch.

The Boll Weevils punted only once. Their final drive ended at the Oklahoma Baptist 36 when they took a knee on their last two plays.

HARDING 34,

NW OKLAHOMA ST. 0

Harding University (4-3, 4-3 GAC) scored in every quarter at Ranger Field in Alva., Okla., and won its fourth consecutive game.

Harding's Devyn Comer returned Northwestern Oklahoma State quarterback Isaiah Weed's interception 68 yards for a touchdown with 13:09 left in the first quarter and the Bisons never looked back.

The Bisons outrushed the Rangers 408-83 with Grant Kimberlin leading the way with 109 yards and a touchdown on 9 attempts. Harding's Cole Chancey rushed 12 times for 85 more yards, while teammate Brandon Gates picked up 54 more on the ground and 2 scores (2, 13) on 9 carries.

Tristan Parsley kicked field goals of 41 and 28 yards for the Bisons, who had 22 first downs to 9 for the Rangers (3-4, 3-4).

The Harding defense had three interceptions and sacked Weed three times. The Bisons limited the Rangers to 2.6 yards per carry.

HENDERSON STATE 21,

No. 19 SE OKLAHOMA STATE 20

Henderson State University (4-3, 4-3 GAC) converted two third-down plays and another on fourth down to help run out the final 7:21 of the game in its come-from-behind victory over No. 19 Southeastern Oklahoma State (6-1, 6-1) at Paul Laird Field in Durant, Okla.

The Savage Storm led 17-0 after the first quarter on two Rashod Polk short touchdown runs. Julio Cervantes kicked two short field goals to get the Reddies to within 17-6 with 11:56 left in the third quarter.

Henderson State got to within 17-14 on Evan Lassiter's 11-yard touchdown pass to Austin Bennett and his two-point completion to Darion Gray.

The Savage Storm went three and out on their ensuing possession, but the Reddies took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter when Blake Rush ran 1 yard for a touchdown and Cervantes added the extra point.

Lassiter was 28 of 46 passing for 316 yards and the 1 touchdown as the Reddies outgained the Savage Storm 397-277, including 357-164 through the air.

Henderson State was 3 of 4 on fourth-down conversions, including Blake Faulk's 4-yard rush on fourth and 4 from the SE Oklahoma State 26 with under three minutes to play as the Reddies ran out the clock.

SOUTHERN

ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

NO. 23 BERRY 34, HENDRIX 10

Berry (7-0, 5-0 Southern Athletic Association) dropped Hendrix College (5-2, 3-2) two games behind in the conference standings with its victory at Valhalla Stadium in Berry, Ga. The Vikings, ranked No. 23 in the American Football Coaches Association Division III poll, opened a 13-0 halftime advantage before the Warriors scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Miles Thompson to Michael Spainhour to begin the third quarter. The Warriors could only manage a 23-yard field goal the remainder of the way as the Vikings got 3 touchdowns from Slade Dale, 2 rushing and another on an 8-yard pass to Trey Ciresi. Berry had 27 first downs to Hendrix’s 11. The Vikings’ defense held the Warriors to minus-8 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Thompson had 230 yards in the air for Hendrix on 20-of-30 passing.

