Michigan defense holds off Indiana

NO. 17 MICHIGAN 27, INDIANA 20

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Karan Higdon was the only thing really working for Michigan's offense. The defense did its part all day for the Wolverines.

Higdon ran 25 yards for a touchdown on the first play of overtime for No. 17 Michigan and Tyree Kinnel intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone on the final play as the Wolverines held off Indiana 27-20 on Saturday.

Higdon's final run was not well blocked. It was supposed to go to the right, but instead he cut back left and ran past a few Indiana defenders who could not change directions quickly enough.

"There was nothing there, and I had to make something happen, so I went the other way, and it was off to the races," Higdon said.

Michigan avoided a two-game losing streak after it dropped a 14-10 game to Michigan State at home last week.

"The last game left a sour taste," Higdon said. "We went to the running game which was good for us all day."

Higdon finished with 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries for Michigan (5-1, 1-1) on another day when the Wolverines struggled to sustain drives.

"He was phenomenal," Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I don't know how many yards he got after contact, but those were tough yards. There looked like there would be a tackle for loss or a small gain or no gain, and he would get 4 or 5 yards out of it."

Higdon's 59-yard touchdown run with 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter put Michigan up 20-10.

"He cracked a big one for us, and he didn't get caught behind the line," Harbaugh said. "Karan started the game, and we leaned on him heavily. Chris Evans and Ty Isaac both made some good plays, too. But we have a long way to go. We're not very humble about this. This was a big game for our team."

Michigan rushed 44 times for 271 yards, and Indiana rushed 29 times for 80 yards against the Big Ten's leading defense. The Wolverines outgained the Hoosiers 329-278.

A 53-yard punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Ramsey to Whop Philyor with 3:27 that cut the lead to 3. Griffin Oakes tied it for Indiana (3-3, 0-3) with a 46-yard field goal as regulation time expired.

After Higdon gave Michigan the lead, Ramsey guided Indiana to first-and-goal at the 1. Three plays resulted in a 3-yard loss, setting up fourth-and-goal at the 4. Ramsey rolled left and couldn't find an open receiver. He threw high into the end zone where Kinnel came down with it.

"I love these players and our coaches who give so much," Indiana Coach Tom Allen said. "They left it all out there and played a good football team. And we came up just short, so I'm not going to sit here and feel sorry for anybody. I will take responsibility for whatever didn't happen. It was tough against Michigan for sure. They whipped us up front the last couple of plays."

Indiana's losing streak to Michigan is now 22 games, but the last two times the Wolverines have come to Bloomington it has gone to overtime. The Hoosiers have one victory (1987) against Michigan since 1967.

In other Top 25 college football games Saturday, Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards on 30 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown, and No. 7 Wisconsin relied on its defense to overcome a three-turnover afternoon to beat Purdue 17-9. ... J.T. Barrett passed for 5 touchdowns and ran for 2 others, and No. 9 Ohio State scored on its first 8 possessions on its way to a 56-14 victory over Nebraska. … Michael Badgley’s 24-yard field goal with 4 seconds left gave No. 11 Miami a 25-24 victory over Georgia Tech. Darrell Langham’s 28-yard catch on a tipped ball set up the winning field goal. Travis Homer rushed for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns — 1 rushing, 1 receiving — for Miami, which escaped Georgia Tech’s five-lateral attempt at a kickoff return was stopped as time expired. ... Mason Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 14 Oklahoma State beat Baylor 59-16. ... Quinton Flowers eclipsed 3,000 yards career rushing and scored 1 touchdown to help No. 18 South Florida extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 11 games with a 33-3 victory over Cincinnati. ... Nyheim Hines ran for an 83-yard touchdown and returned a punt 92 yards for another score on his way to 249 total yards, helping No. 20 NC State to it sixth consecutive victory with a 35-17 victory over Pittsburgh. Jaylen Samuels added two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Wolfpack, who matched their best ACC start since 2002.... L.J. Scott returned from an injury to rush for a career-high 194 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping No. 21 Michigan State hang on for a 30-27 victory over Minnesota on a soggy night after kickoff was delayed 34 minutes by lightning strikes. … McKenzie Milton threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for 1 score, and No. 22 Central Florida also got touchdowns on defense and special teams in a 63-21 rout of East Carolina.

Sports on 10/15/2017