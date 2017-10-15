Turnovers help Memphis beat No. 25 Navy
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.
MEMPHIS — Riley Ferguson threw three touchdown passes and Memphis took advantage of five turnovers by No. 25 Navy to hand the Midshipmen their first loss, 30-27 on Saturday.
Quarterback Zach Abey ran for 146 yards for Navy (5-1, 3-1), but the Tigers held the nation’s leading running game 100 yards below its 416-yard average. Abey surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this season with a 28-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but was responsible for all five turnovers. Memphis (5-1, 2-1) beat a Top-25 opponent for the third consecutive time, including two this season.
Ferguson passed for 279 yards and Anthony Miller had 10 receptions for 90 yards and 2 TDs. The Tigers took a 20-19 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Riley Patterson late in the third quarter, the game’s fifth lead change. Memphis extended its lead to 27-19 by piecing together a 99-yard scoring drive early in the fourth, capped by an 8-yard TD pass to Miller.
After another 42-yard field goal by Patterson in the fourth made it 30-19, Navy trimmed the deficit to 30-27 with 3:25 to go and had one final opportunity in the final two minutes. But Memphis linebacker Austin Hall ended the comeback try with his second interception with 1:42 to go.
Navy rushed 36 times for 155 yards in the first half and dominated time of possession. The Midshipmen controlled the ball for 20:06 of the opening half.
Print Headline: Turnovers help Memphis beat No. 25 Navy
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Turnovers help Memphis beat No. 25 Navy
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.