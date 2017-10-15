Week 7 high school football scores

FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
7A-WEST
Bentonville 49, Springdale 21 Bentonville West 37, Springdale Har-Ber 19 Fayetteville 35, Rogers Heritage 14 Rogers 24, Van Buren 17
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant 30, Fort Smith Southside 19 Conway 49, Fort Smith Northside 29 LR Central 16, Cabot 14 North Little Rock 51, LR Catholic 17
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
El Dorado 27, Benton 20 Greenwood 38, Russellville 13 Lake Hamilton 34, Siloam Springs 27 Texarkana 35, Sherican 21
6A-EAST
Jacksonville 38, LR Hall 6 Marion 41, Mountain Home 20 Pine Bluff 47, Searcy 34 West Memphis 32, Jonesboro 17
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian 55, LR Parkview 26 LR McClellan 54, Beebe 21 Mills 70, LR Fair 36 Pulaski Academy 49, Sylvan Hills 21
5A-EAST
Batesville 39, Wynne 21 Forrest City 30, Paragould 29 Nettleton 42, Greene County Tech 14 Valley View 34, Blytheville 21
5A-SOUTH
De Queen 24, Camden Fairview 21 Hot Springs Lakeside 42, Hope 23 Magnolia 49, Hot Springs 21 Watson Chapel 21, White Hall 20
5A-WEST
Alma 49, Clarksville 35 Farmington 36, Vilonia 27 Greenbrier 33, Harrison 16 Morrilton 49, Maumelle 28
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Gravette 37, Berryville 7 Lincoln 35, Huntsville 28 Pea Ridge 26, Prairie Grove 21 Shiloh Christian 38, Gentry 6
2-4A
Heber Springs 35, Baptist Prep 6 Helena-West Helena 6, Lonoke 0 Southside Batesville 42, Central Arkansas Christian 0 Stuttart 52, Riverview 22
3-4A
Gosnell 41, Highland 21 Jonesboro Westside 11, Brookland 8 Pocahontas 56, Cave City 25 Trumann 55, Harrisburg 0
4-4A
Booneville 35, Waldron 0 Dardanelle 59, Subiaco Academy 0 Ozark 62, West Fork 14 Pottsville 22, Dover 20
7-4A
Arkadelphia 45, Mena 6 Fountain Lake 28, Bauxite 27 Joe T. Robinson 41, Malvern 10 Nashville 35, Ashdown 28 8-4A Dumas 28, Star City 14 Hamburg 35, Pine Bluff Dollarway 8 Monticello 30, Crossett 0 Warren 51, DeWitt 8
CLASS 3A
1-3A Clinton 49, Elkins 28 Greenland 48, Marshall 16 Melbourne 48, Yellville-Summit 14 Mountain View 28, Green Forest 20 2-3A Barton 42, Bald Knob 34 Cedar Ridge 63, Rose Bud 34 Marianna 42, Episcopal Collegiate 35 Mayflower 42, Harding Academy 14 3-3A Newport 64, Corning 0 Osceola 44, Hoxie 27 Piggott 46, Manila 0 Rivercrest 49, Walnut Ridge 7 4-3A Atkins 35, Cedarville 16 Charleston 42, Lamar 7 Mansfield 43, Two Rivers 7 Perryville 42, Paris 34 5-3A Benton Harmony Grove 40, Centerpoint 36 Glen Rose 37, Prescott 27 Horatio 55, Bismarck 7 Jessieville 30, Gurdon 8 6-3A Genoa Central 56, Drew Central 14 Junction City 36, Lake Village 24 McGehee 48, Fouke 12 Smackover 27, Fordyce 6
CLASS 2A
3-2A Cross County 50, Rector 6 Earle 64, Midland 0 East Poinsett County 26, Salem 20 OPEN Marked Tree 4-2A Danville 28, Hackett 6 Johnson County Westside 50, Decatur 6 Lavaca 25, Magazine 6 Mountainburg 13, W. Yell County 0, forfeit 5-2A Conway Christian 52, Quitman 14 England 50, Cutter Morning Star 24 Magnet Cove 10, Hector 8 Poyen 32, Bigelow 27 6-2A McCrory 56, Clarendon 18 Palestine-Wheatley 28, Carlisle 12 OPEN Brinkley, Hazen 7-2A Lafayette County 49, Dierks 20 Mineral Springs 47, Murfreesboro 0 Mount Ida 35, Foreman 7 Mountain Pine 54, Spring Hill 13 8-2A Camden Harmony Grove 56, Bearden 20 Hampton 47, Woodlawn 0 Rison 64, Parkers Chapel 26 OPEN Strong
THURSDAY’S GAME
6-2A Des Arc 49, Marvell
Print Headline: Week 7 high school football scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Week 7 high school football scores
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.