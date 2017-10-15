Week 7 high school rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM RECORD UP NEXT

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

Bryant 7-0 at Cabot COMMENT FS Southside gives Bryant a run, but Hornets still undefeated

North Little Rock 7-0 FS Northside COMMENT Charging Wildcats showing balance through first seven weeks

Bentonville West 7-0 Rogers Heritage COMMENT Wolverines making noise with big road victory at Springdale Har-Ber

Greenwood 7-0 at Benton COMMENT Bulldogs avenge Class 6A state championship loss to Russellville

Pulaski Academy 7-0 at LR Parkview COMMENT Bruins on point once again in victory over Sylvan Hills

Bentonville 5-2 at Rogers COMMENT Tigers still undefeated in 7A-West

Springdale Har-Ber 5-2 at Fayetteville COMMENT Wildcats on two-game losing streak after starting 5-0

Conway 5-2 LR Central COMMENT Michael George, Wampus Cats enter top 10 for first time in 2017

West Memphis 7-0 Jacksonville COMMENT Blue Devils earn tough victory at Jonesboro