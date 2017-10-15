Week 7 high school rankings
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM RECORD UP NEXT
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]
Bryant 7-0 at Cabot COMMENT FS Southside gives Bryant a run, but Hornets still undefeated
North Little Rock 7-0 FS Northside COMMENT Charging Wildcats showing balance through first seven weeks
Bentonville West 7-0 Rogers Heritage COMMENT Wolverines making noise with big road victory at Springdale Har-Ber
Greenwood 7-0 at Benton COMMENT Bulldogs avenge Class 6A state championship loss to Russellville
Pulaski Academy 7-0 at LR Parkview COMMENT Bruins on point once again in victory over Sylvan Hills
Bentonville 5-2 at Rogers COMMENT Tigers still undefeated in 7A-West
Springdale Har-Ber 5-2 at Fayetteville COMMENT Wildcats on two-game losing streak after starting 5-0
Conway 5-2 LR Central COMMENT Michael George, Wampus Cats enter top 10 for first time in 2017
West Memphis 7-0 Jacksonville COMMENT Blue Devils earn tough victory at Jonesboro
Pine Bluff 6-1 at Marion COMMENT The Zebras keep impressing in the 6A-East
SUPER SIX RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT
Bryant (7-0) at Cabot
North Little Rock (7-0) FS Northside
Bentonville W. (7-0) Rogers Heritage
Bentonville (5-2) at Rogers
Springdale Har-Ber (5-2) at Fayetteville
Conway (5-2) LR Central
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT
Greenwood (7-0) at Benton
West Memphis (7-0) Jacksonville
Pine Bluff (6-1) at Marion
El Dorado (6-1) Siloam Springs
Benton (5-2) Greenwood
Searcy (5-2) Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT
Pulaski Academy (7-0) at LR Parkview
Nettleton (7-0) at Forrest City
LR Christian (6-1) at LR McClellan
Wynne (6-1) Paragould
LR McClellan (6-1) LR Christian
Watson Chapel (5-2) Magnolia
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT
Pea Ridge (7-0) at Berryville
Warren (6-1) Monticello
Joe T. Robinson (7-0) Bauxite
SS Batesville (7-0) at Heber Springs
Prairie Grove (6-1) Gentry
Arkadelphia (6-1) Ashdown
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT
Junction City (7-0) Smackover
Charleston (7-0) Atkins
Glen Rose (6-1) Centerpoint
Mayflower (7-0) Cedar Ridge
Prescott (6-1) at Harmony Grove
Clinton (7-0) Marshall
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT
Mount Ida (7-0) at Dierks
Rison (7-0) at Harmony Grove
Danville (7-1) Open
Earle (6-1) at Cross County
Conway Chr. (6-1) Cutter Morning Star
Magnet Cove (4-3) at Bigelow
Print Headline: Week 7 high school rankings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Week 7 high school rankings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.