Sunday, October 15, 2017, 5:24 a.m.

Week 7 high school rankings

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM RECORD UP NEXT

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

  1. Bryant 7-0 at Cabot COMMENT FS Southside gives Bryant a run, but Hornets still undefeated

  2. North Little Rock 7-0 FS Northside COMMENT Charging Wildcats showing balance through first seven weeks

  3. Bentonville West 7-0 Rogers Heritage COMMENT Wolverines making noise with big road victory at Springdale Har-Ber

  4. Greenwood 7-0 at Benton COMMENT Bulldogs avenge Class 6A state championship loss to Russellville

  5. Pulaski Academy 7-0 at LR Parkview COMMENT Bruins on point once again in victory over Sylvan Hills

  6. Bentonville 5-2 at Rogers COMMENT Tigers still undefeated in 7A-West

  7. Springdale Har-Ber 5-2 at Fayetteville COMMENT Wildcats on two-game losing streak after starting 5-0

  8. Conway 5-2 LR Central COMMENT Michael George, Wampus Cats enter top 10 for first time in 2017

  9. West Memphis 7-0 Jacksonville COMMENT Blue Devils earn tough victory at Jonesboro

  10. Pine Bluff 6-1 at Marion COMMENT The Zebras keep impressing in the 6A-East

SUPER SIX RANKINGS

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT

  1. Bryant (7-0) at Cabot

  2. North Little Rock (7-0) FS Northside

  3. Bentonville W. (7-0) Rogers Heritage

  4. Bentonville (5-2) at Rogers

  5. Springdale Har-Ber (5-2) at Fayetteville

  6. Conway (5-2) LR Central

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT

  1. Greenwood (7-0) at Benton

  2. West Memphis (7-0) Jacksonville

  3. Pine Bluff (6-1) at Marion

  4. El Dorado (6-1) Siloam Springs

  5. Benton (5-2) Greenwood

  6. Searcy (5-2) Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT

  1. Pulaski Academy (7-0) at LR Parkview

  2. Nettleton (7-0) at Forrest City

  3. LR Christian (6-1) at LR McClellan

  4. Wynne (6-1) Paragould

  5. LR McClellan (6-1) LR Christian

  6. Watson Chapel (5-2) Magnolia

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT

  1. Pea Ridge (7-0) at Berryville

  2. Warren (6-1) Monticello

  3. Joe T. Robinson (7-0) Bauxite

  4. SS Batesville (7-0) at Heber Springs

  5. Prairie Grove (6-1) Gentry

  6. Arkadelphia (6-1) Ashdown

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT

  1. Junction City (7-0) Smackover

  2. Charleston (7-0) Atkins

  3. Glen Rose (6-1) Centerpoint

  4. Mayflower (7-0) Cedar Ridge

  5. Prescott (6-1) at Harmony Grove

  6. Clinton (7-0) Marshall

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM (REC.) UP NEXT

  1. Mount Ida (7-0) at Dierks

  2. Rison (7-0) at Harmony Grove

  3. Danville (7-1) Open

  4. Earle (6-1) at Cross County

  5. Conway Chr. (6-1) Cutter Morning Star

  6. Magnet Cove (4-3) at Bigelow

Print Headline: Week 7 high school rankings

