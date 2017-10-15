Week 8 high school football schedule

THURSDAY’S GAME
CLASS 3A
4-3A
Lamar at Cedarville
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville Bentonville at Rogers Van Buren at Springdale
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Cabot LR Central at Conway LR Catholic at Fort Smith Southside Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Greenwood at Benton Siloam Springs at El Dorado Lake Hamilton at Sheridan Russellville at Texarkana
6A-EAST
Mountain Home at LR Hall Pine Bluff at Marion Jonesboro at Searcy Jacksonville at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Sylvan Hills at LR Fair LR Christian at LR McClellan Pulaski Academy at LR Parkview Beebe at Mills
5A-EAST
Batesville at Blytheville Nettleton at Forrest City Valley View at Greene County Tech Paragould at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at De Queen Camden Fairview at Hope White Hall at Hot Springs Magnolia at Watson Chapel
5A-WEST
Maumelle at Farmington Clarksville at Greenbrier Alma at Harrison Morrilton at Vilonia
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Pea Ridge at Berryville Gravette at Huntsville Gentry at Prairie Grove Lincoln at Shiloh Christian
2-4A
Southside Batesville at Heber Springs Stuttgart at Helena-West Helena Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke Baptist Prep at Riverview
3-4A
Pocahontas at Gosnell Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg Cave City at Highland Brookland at Trumann
4-4A
Dardanelle at Booneville Ozark at Pottsville Waldron at Subiaco Academy Dover at West Fork
7-4A Ashdown at Arkadelphia Malvern at Fountain Lake Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson Mena at Nashville 8-4A Hamburg at Crossett Dumas at DeWitt Star City at Pine Bluff Dollarway Monticello at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A Marshall at Clinton Green Forest at Greenland Elkins at Melbourne Yellville-Summit at Mountain View 2-3A Episcopal Collegiate at Barton Bald Knob at Marianna Cedar Ridge at Mayflower Harding Academy at Rose Bud 3-3A Corning at Hoxie Rivercrest at Newport Manila at Osceola Walnut Ridge at Piggott 4-3A Atkins at Charleston Perryville at Mansfield Two Rivers at Paris 5-3A Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove Gurdon at Bismarck Centerpoint at Glen Rose Horatio at Jessieville 6-3A Drew Central at Fordyce Fouke at Genoa Central Smackover at Junction City Lake Village at McGehee
CLASS 2A
3-2A Earle at Cross County East Poinsett County at Rector Marked Tree at Salem OPEN Midland 4-2A Mountainburg at Hackett Magazine at Johnson County Westside Decatur at Western Yell County OPEN Danville 5-2A Magnet Cove at Bigelow Cutter Morning Star at Conway Christian England at Hector Poyen at Quitman 6-2A Brinkley at Carlisle Hazen at Des Arc Clarendon at Marvell OPEN McCrory 7-2A Mount Ida at Dierks Mineral Springs at Foreman Mountain Pine at Lafayette County Murfreesboro at Spring Hill 8-2A Rison at Camden Harmony Grove Bearden at Hampton Woodlawn at Strong OPEN Parkers Chapel NONCONFERENCE Palestine-Wheatley at Lavaca
Print Headline: Week 8 high school football schedule
