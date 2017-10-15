Week 8 high school football schedule

THURSDAY’S GAME

CLASS 3A

4-3A

Lamar at Cedarville

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville Bentonville at Rogers Van Buren at Springdale

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot LR Central at Conway LR Catholic at Fort Smith Southside Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Greenwood at Benton Siloam Springs at El Dorado Lake Hamilton at Sheridan Russellville at Texarkana

6A-EAST

Mountain Home at LR Hall Pine Bluff at Marion Jonesboro at Searcy Jacksonville at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Sylvan Hills at LR Fair LR Christian at LR McClellan Pulaski Academy at LR Parkview Beebe at Mills

5A-EAST

Batesville at Blytheville Nettleton at Forrest City Valley View at Greene County Tech Paragould at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at De Queen Camden Fairview at Hope White Hall at Hot Springs Magnolia at Watson Chapel

5A-WEST

Maumelle at Farmington Clarksville at Greenbrier Alma at Harrison Morrilton at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Pea Ridge at Berryville Gravette at Huntsville Gentry at Prairie Grove Lincoln at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Southside Batesville at Heber Springs Stuttgart at Helena-West Helena Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke Baptist Prep at Riverview

3-4A

Pocahontas at Gosnell Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg Cave City at Highland Brookland at Trumann

4-4A

Dardanelle at Booneville Ozark at Pottsville Waldron at Subiaco Academy Dover at West Fork

7-4A Ashdown at Arkadelphia Malvern at Fountain Lake Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson Mena at Nashville 8-4A Hamburg at Crossett Dumas at DeWitt Star City at Pine Bluff Dollarway Monticello at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A Marshall at Clinton Green Forest at Greenland Elkins at Melbourne Yellville-Summit at Mountain View 2-3A Episcopal Collegiate at Barton Bald Knob at Marianna Cedar Ridge at Mayflower Harding Academy at Rose Bud 3-3A Corning at Hoxie Rivercrest at Newport Manila at Osceola Walnut Ridge at Piggott 4-3A Atkins at Charleston Perryville at Mansfield Two Rivers at Paris 5-3A Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove Gurdon at Bismarck Centerpoint at Glen Rose Horatio at Jessieville 6-3A Drew Central at Fordyce Fouke at Genoa Central Smackover at Junction City Lake Village at McGehee

CLASS 2A

3-2A Earle at Cross County East Poinsett County at Rector Marked Tree at Salem OPEN Midland 4-2A Mountainburg at Hackett Magazine at Johnson County Westside Decatur at Western Yell County OPEN Danville 5-2A Magnet Cove at Bigelow Cutter Morning Star at Conway Christian England at Hector Poyen at Quitman 6-2A Brinkley at Carlisle Hazen at Des Arc Clarendon at Marvell OPEN McCrory 7-2A Mount Ida at Dierks Mineral Springs at Foreman Mountain Pine at Lafayette County Murfreesboro at Spring Hill 8-2A Rison at Camden Harmony Grove Bearden at Hampton Woodlawn at Strong OPEN Parkers Chapel NONCONFERENCE Palestine-Wheatley at Lavaca