AP releases new ranking of top high school football teams in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Bryant (4) 7-0 76 1 North Little Rock (1) 7-0 68 2 Bentonville West (1) 7-0 59 5 Greenwood 7-0 58 3 Pulaski Academy (2) 7-0 54 4 West Memphis 7-0 30 7 Bentonville 5-2 26 T8 Conway 5-2 20 T8 Pine Bluff 6-1 19 T8 El Dorado 6-1 15 T8

Others receiving votes: Spr. Har-Ber 14, LR McClellan 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (8) 7-0 40 1 West Memphis 7-0 28 2 Pine Bluff 6-1 22 3 El Dorado 6-1 20 T4 Benton 5-2 9 T4

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 1.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (8) 7-0 40 1 LR Christian 6-1 24 3 Nettleton 7-0 23 T4 LR McClellan 6-1 18 NR Wynne 6-1 8 2

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier 3, Batesville 2, Watson Chapel 1, Harrison 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Pulaski Robinson (5) 7-0 35 1 Pea Ridge (3) 7-0 34 3 Warren 6-1 18 4 Prairie Grove 6-1 13 2 Arkadelphia 6-1 10 T5; (tie) Southside Batesville 7-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 3A

Junction City (6) 7-0 38 2 Charleston (2) 7-0 30 3 Mayflower 7-0 21 4 Clinton 7-0 12 5 Glen Rose 6-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 7, Rivercrest 3.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (7) 7-0 39 1 Rison (1) 7-0 33 2 Earle 6-1 22 4 Danville 7-1 13 5 Conway Christian 6-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, McCrory 1.