AP releases new ranking of top high school football teams in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
- Bryant (4) 7-0 76 1
- North Little Rock (1) 7-0 68 2
- Bentonville West (1) 7-0 59 5
- Greenwood 7-0 58 3
- Pulaski Academy (2) 7-0 54 4
- West Memphis 7-0 30 7
- Bentonville 5-2 26 T8
- Conway 5-2 20 T8
- Pine Bluff 6-1 19 T8
- El Dorado 6-1 15 T8
Others receiving votes: Spr. Har-Ber 14, LR McClellan 1.
Class 6A
- Greenwood (8) 7-0 40 1
- West Memphis 7-0 28 2
- Pine Bluff 6-1 22 3
- El Dorado 6-1 20 T4
- Benton 5-2 9 T4
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 1.
Class 5A
- Pulaski Academy (8) 7-0 40 1
- LR Christian 6-1 24 3
- Nettleton 7-0 23 T4
- LR McClellan 6-1 18 NR
- Wynne 6-1 8 2
Others receiving votes: Greenbrier 3, Batesville 2, Watson Chapel 1, Harrison 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Pulaski Robinson (5) 7-0 35 1
- Pea Ridge (3) 7-0 34 3
- Warren 6-1 18 4
- Prairie Grove 6-1 13 2
- Arkadelphia 6-1 10 T5; (tie) Southside Batesville 7-0 10 NR
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 3A
- Junction City (6) 7-0 38 2
- Charleston (2) 7-0 30 3
- Mayflower 7-0 21 4
- Clinton 7-0 12 5
- Glen Rose 6-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 7, Rivercrest 3.
Class 2A
- Mount Ida (7) 7-0 39 1
- Rison (1) 7-0 33 2
- Earle 6-1 22 4
- Danville 7-1 13 5
- Conway Christian 6-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Foreman 3, McCrory 1.
