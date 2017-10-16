Colts at Titans

7:30 p.m., ESPN LINE — Titans by 8½

SERIES — Colts lead 31-14; Colts beat Titans 24-17, Nov. 20, 2016

COLTS TO WATCH QB Jacoby Brissett threw for 314 yards and ran for a TD last week. Brissett is the NFL’s only QB to throw for more than 950 yards (997) and run for 3 or more TDs (3). … RB Frank Gore has 4 TDs rushing in past 3 games at Titans. … Rookie S Malik Hooker tied for second in NFL with 3 INTs.

TITANS TO WATCH QB Marcus Mariota has 889 yards passing with 6 TDs and 2 INTs in past 3 games vs. the Colts. Mar-iota did not play last week with strained hamstring, and Matt Cassel will start if he can’t go. … DT Jurrell Casey will play 100th career game. He has 3 sacks in past 3 games against AFC South.

FANTASY TIP Titans RB DeMarco Murray has a TD in past 3 games against Colts with 264 yards from scrimmage. It doesn’t matter whether Mariota returns or Cassel starts, expect the Titans to run a lot.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. TITANS (RK)

(17) 100.0 RUSH 124.8 (9)

(22) 202.0 PASS 183.8 (27)

(25) 302.0 YARDS 308.6 (24)

(22) 19.4 POINTS 22.0 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. TITANS (RK)

(16) 103.4 RUSH 110.0 (18)

(30) 294.0 PASS 235.0 (24)

(31) 397.4 YARDS 345.0 (21)

(32) 31.8 POINTS 28.4 (30)