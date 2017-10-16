Falcons stunned again, this time by Dolphins

ATLANTA -- Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins finally generated some offense.

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons totally fell apart.

The result: a stunning 20-17 victory for the Dolphins.

Cutler threw two touchdown passes, Cody Parkey kicked a pair of field goals and Miami rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit, rekindling memories of Atlanta's collapse against New England in the Super Bowl.

And next up for the Falcons -- a rematch against the Patriots.

"It's tough," Atlanta linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. said. "We experienced that feeling before in the Super Bowl."

Ryan, who had five interceptions in the two previous games, threw another crucial pick with the Falcons in position to at least attempt a tying field goal.

Cordrea Tankersley got a hand on a pass intended for Austin Hooper and Reshad Jones swooped in to make the game-clinching interception inside the 10 with 39 seconds remaining.

"I kept my eyes on the ball and made a great play," Jones said. "This was a huge win for us against a great offense."

The Falcons don't look so great at the moment.

Ryan is just one interception away from his total for all of last season, when he was the league's MVP.

"I understood we were in field goal range to tie the game. I also understood that we had plenty of time on the clock," Ryan said of the final possession.

"It was a throw I felt good about, so I let it rip. Just a good play by them. Sometimes, that's how it goes."

Parkey put the Dolphins (3-2) ahead for the first time with 2:30 remaining, booting a 38-yard field goal after a gutsy play by receiver Jarvis Landry, who was hit by six players but still managed to power ahead for a crucial first down.

Cutler, who struggled in his first four games as the Dolphins' fill-in starter after putting off retirement, completed 19 of 33 for 151 yards, including scoring passes to Landry and Kenny Stills. Jay Ajayi had a big game on the ground, rushing for 130 yards.

"We can't be satisfied with this game," Cutler said. "This is a one-week business."

The Falcons (3-2) appeared headed for an easy victory, especially against a team that had scored only three offensive touchdowns all season.

Marvin Hall, promoted a day earlier from the practice squad because of an injury to starting receiver Mohamed Sanu, hauled in a 40-yard touchdown with his first career reception. Tevin Coleman scored on a 6-yard run, and Matt Bryant had a 50-yard field goal.

