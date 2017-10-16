Football at UALR? Firm picked to lead feasibility study

A Texas-based firm has been picked to lead a study on the feasibility of adding football and a marching band at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UALR said Monday it has picked Plano, Texas-based Convention Sports & Leisure to lead the study.

If the selection is approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council, Convention Sports & Leisure would collaborate with three other firms — CarrSports Consulting, LLC, Heery Sports, and The Grant Group — to determine if a football team and marching band "would be a fiscal and meaningful addition" to the campus and surrounding community, UALR said in a statement.

The study, which UALR said will encompass "every aspect of starting a football program," is expected to determine the startup and annual costs of the programs.

"The university will use the study to help determine if it will move forward with bringing college football back to Little Rock," the statement noted.

If approved, the study would begin this year with a targeted completion date of next spring.

