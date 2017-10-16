Home / Latest News /
Football at UALR? Firm picked to lead feasibility study
This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.
A Texas-based firm has been picked to lead a study on the feasibility of adding football and a marching band at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
UALR said Monday it has picked Plano, Texas-based Convention Sports & Leisure to lead the study.
If the selection is approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council, Convention Sports & Leisure would collaborate with three other firms — CarrSports Consulting, LLC, Heery Sports, and The Grant Group — to determine if a football team and marching band "would be a fiscal and meaningful addition" to the campus and surrounding community, UALR said in a statement.
The study, which UALR said will encompass "every aspect of starting a football program," is expected to determine the startup and annual costs of the programs.
"The university will use the study to help determine if it will move forward with bringing college football back to Little Rock," the statement noted.
If approved, the study would begin this year with a targeted completion date of next spring.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
NoUserName says... October 16, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.
"to determine if a football team and marching band "would be a fiscal and meaningful addition" to the campus and surrounding community"
.
It wouldn't. You're welcome.
DoubleBlind says... October 16, 2017 at 3:34 p.m.
Oh for the love of god. Marching band? Really? What about cheerleaders? What will they wear? Will the mascot be required to be ethnically Greek, as were the original Trojans? If not, UALR could be opening itself up to race-washing accusations. Although, what was once Troy is now part of Turkey...a conundrum. Who is paying for this nonsense?! Everyone should simply refer to NUN's response above and move on.
DoubleBlind says... October 16, 2017 at 4:21 p.m.
So the cost of this boondoggle - which I can't seem to find anywhere - will be 'split' somehow among City of LR, Parks & Rec and UALR Athletics. Assuming its split equally, that means LR TAXPAYERS ARE PAYING FOR 2/3 THE COST, WHICH REMAINS UNDISCLOSED. I don't know about anyone else, but I'm not at all ok with that.
