Monday, October 16, 2017, 3:58 a.m.

INJURY REPORT

This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a right shoulder injury in the Buccaneers’ 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Rundown of players who left Sunday’s games and did not return

PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY

Jonathan Allen;Redskins;Foot

Arik Amstead;49ers;Hand

Anthony Barr;Vikings;Concussion

Bashaud Breeland;Redskins;Hamstring

Chris Clark;Texans;Calf

Dyland Cole;Texans;Hamstring

Benny Cunningham;Bears;Hamstring

Marcus Gilbert;Steelers;Hamstring

Corey Liuget;Chargers;Back

Stefan McClure;Redskins;Knee

Sherrick McManis;Bears;Hamstring

Bresheard Perriman;Ravens;Concussion

Mike Pouncey;Dolphins;Concussion

Glover Quin;Lions;Head

Aaron Rodgers;Packers;Collarbone

Quinten Rollins;Packers;Ankle

Lance Taylor;Packers;Ankle/Knee

Golden Tate;Lions;Shoulder

Maxx Williams;Ravens;Ankle

Vince Williams;Steelers;Hip

Jameis Winston;Bucs;Shoulder

Print Headline: INJURY REPORT

