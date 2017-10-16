INJURY REPORT

Rundown of players who left Sunday’s games and did not return
PLAYER;TEAM;INJURY
Jonathan Allen;Redskins;Foot
Arik Amstead;49ers;Hand
Anthony Barr;Vikings;Concussion
Bashaud Breeland;Redskins;Hamstring
Chris Clark;Texans;Calf
Dyland Cole;Texans;Hamstring
Benny Cunningham;Bears;Hamstring
Marcus Gilbert;Steelers;Hamstring
Corey Liuget;Chargers;Back
Stefan McClure;Redskins;Knee
Sherrick McManis;Bears;Hamstring
Bresheard Perriman;Ravens;Concussion
Mike Pouncey;Dolphins;Concussion
Glover Quin;Lions;Head
Aaron Rodgers;Packers;Collarbone
Quinten Rollins;Packers;Ankle
Lance Taylor;Packers;Ankle/Knee
Golden Tate;Lions;Shoulder
Maxx Williams;Ravens;Ankle
Vince Williams;Steelers;Hip
Jameis Winston;Bucs;Shoulder
