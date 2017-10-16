Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 16, 2017, 5:01 p.m.

Razorbacks QB Kelley likely to play again for injured Allen

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:47 p.m.

arkansas-quarterback-cole-kelley-scrambles-while-looking-downfield-in-a-41-9-loss-at-alabama-saturday-oct-14-2017-at-bryant-denny-stadium-in-tuscaloosa-ala

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley scrambles while looking downfield in a 41-9 loss at Alabama Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says quarterback Austin Allen is likely "a few weeks away" from returning from a shoulder injury, meaning the senior would miss at least his second straight game this week.

The Razorbacks host No. 21 Auburn on Saturday, a week after they played without Allen in a 41-9 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

Bielema said Allen has continued to improve since injuring his throwing shoulder in the second half against South Carolina two weeks ago. He also said there is a chance Allen could return to practice by the end of this week, but it is likely that Arkansas will face the Tigers with freshman Cole Kelley under center.

The 6-foot-7 Kelley started against the Crimson Tide last week and finished 23-of-42 passing for 200 yards.

