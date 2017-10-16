Home / Latest News /
Razorbacks QB Kelley likely to play again for injured Allen
By The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says quarterback Austin Allen is likely "a few weeks away" from returning from a shoulder injury, meaning the senior would miss at least his second straight game this week.
The Razorbacks host No. 21 Auburn on Saturday, a week after they played without Allen in a 41-9 loss to No. 1 Alabama.
Bielema said Allen has continued to improve since injuring his throwing shoulder in the second half against South Carolina two weeks ago. He also said there is a chance Allen could return to practice by the end of this week, but it is likely that Arkansas will face the Tigers with freshman Cole Kelley under center.
The 6-foot-7 Kelley started against the Crimson Tide last week and finished 23-of-42 passing for 200 yards.
