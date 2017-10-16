Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 16, 2017, 9:02 a.m.

State sports brief

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

BASEBALL

Kjerstad powers Gray past Cardinal

Freshman outfielder Heston Kjerstad went 5-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI, helping the Gray to a 15-2 victory during Arkansas’ Cardinal and Gray series Sunday at Baum Stadium.

Kjerstad also drew a walk, scored four runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle, continuing an impressive fall in which Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he has been the team’s best hitter, with an average around.350 entering the final week of practice.

Kjerstad, who bats left-handed, delivered with a towering two-run home run off freshman right-hander Zebulon Vermillion that landed in the trees beyond the right-field bullpen.

Kjerstad’s home run was one of three for the Gray. Ben McClain’s two-run homer off Bryce Bonnin in the second inning extended the lead to 7-0, and Jax Biggers’ three-run shot off Jacob Kostyshock in the seventh to extended the lead to 15-1.

The Gray had 17 hits and also benefitted from 6 walks and 3 errors. Every hitter in the lineup reached base at least twice.

— Matt Jones

