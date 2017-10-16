GOLF

Perez back on top

Pat Perez won the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic claiming a four-shot victory over American compatriot Keegan Bradley on Sunday at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Perez sealed his first title in almost a year despite carding a modest three-under 69 in the final round, courtesy of a strong start with three birdies in the first four holes. He only managed to make par on the back nine, but did enough to finish the tournament at 24-under 264 to take home $1.26 million. Bradley carded an unblemished five-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268. Xander Schauffele, who started the round in second place, faltered with four bogeys to finish tied-third alongside South Korea’s Kang Sunghoon at 17-under. Defending champion American Justin Thomas finished tied for 17th place.

Ko wins first

South Korean Jin Young Ko overcame a sluggish start to clinch her first LPGA Tour victory at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday. Ko, who had been two strokes in front overnight, bogeyed two of the first three holes at the Ocean Course before carding six birdies for a 68 and an overall 19-under total of 269. Sung Hyun Park, seeking her third LPGA Tour victory of the year and the chance to take over at the top of the Rolex Rankings for the first time, was denied both goals after closing with a 68 and finishing two shots behind Ko. Park played flawless golf over the first 13 holes with four birdies, but a three-putt bogey at the 14th effectively halted her title bid. In Gee Chun, playing with compatriots Park and Ko in the final grouping, finished in third after carding a final round 69. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished 61st at 5 0ver and won $4,909.

Hatton best in Italy

Tyrrell Hatton made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday for his second European Tour victory in two weeks. Last week, Hatton retained his title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the storied Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. Now the Englishman is up to fifth in the Race to Dubai rankings. It looked like Hatton was heading for a three-man playoff before he rolled his final putt into the bottom of the cup. A day after celebrating his 26th birthday, Hatton birdied five of the last seven holes for a bogey-free 65 to finish at 21 under.

Montgomerie rolls in NC

Colin Montgomerie earned his second PGA Tour Champions victory in five weeks on Sunday, a three-stroke victory at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. Montgomerie shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in his final round at Prestonwood Country Club. He earned $315,000 for his sixth career victory on the 50-and-over tour, and improved two spots to No. 7 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings in the tour’s regular-season finale. The Scot finished at 16-under 200. He won the tour’s first-ever event in Japan — the Japan Airlines Championship — last month. The Hall of Famer won 31 times on the European Tour and topped the tour’s money list a record eight times. Glen Day (Little Rock) tied for 11th at 7 under and won $38,523. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was a stroke behind at 6 under and won $23,460. Mike Grob (Arkansas Razorbacks) earned $2,205 for his 4-over finish.

TENNIS

Sharapova returns to form

Maria Sharapova won her first WTA title since returning from a doping ban after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win the Tianjin Open on Sunday. The Russian, a tournament wild card, overcame Sabalenka 7-5, 7-6 (8) despite trailing heavily in both sets. Sharapova last won a title at the Italian Open in May 2015. The former top-ranked player and owner of five major titles, including the 2006 U.S. Open, tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium at the Australian Open in January 2016. That led to a 15-month doping ban, which expired in April.

Federer tops Nadal

Roger Federer extended his winning streak over Rafael Nadal this year to four matches after beating the top-ranked Spaniard 6-4, 6-3 to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. The Swiss 19-time grand slam winner, who still trails Nadal 23-15 in their overall head-to-head record, didn’t face a break point and started and ended the match with service breaks. Federer took advantage of three of seven break point opportunities in the match to snap Nadal’s 16-game winning streak, which included his China Open victory last week. The Shanghai Masters is Federer’s 94th career title, moving him into a tie with Ivan Lendl in second place on the Open era list.

FOOTBALL

Kaepernick files grievance

Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners. Kaepernick started a national conversation about political activism by athletes last season when he decided to sit, and then kneel, during the national anthem to protest mistreatment of blacks by police. Other players have continued the protests this season, prompting an angry response from President Donald Trump, who said players should be fired for not standing during the anthem. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of last season and remains a free agent. Mark Geragos, one of Kaepernick’s attorneys, tweeted out a statement Sunday saying he filed the grievance “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Moos new Nebraska AD

Nebraska has hired Washington State Athletic Director Bill Moos to head its sports program. University officials announced the pick Sunday, less than four weeks after the firing Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst was let go the day after the Cornhuskers football team lost to Northern Illinois at home. His replacement was named the day after Nebraska was routed in Lincoln by Ohio State. University Chancellor Ronnie Green praised Moos in a statement as a “proven winner.”

MOTOR SPORTS

Hight holds off Capps

Robert Hight drove to the Funny Car victory Sunday at the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. Hight raced to a 3.877-second pass at 332.34 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS to beat reigning world champion and category points leader Ron Capps in the final. Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also earned victories in their respective categories.