Fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are hitting top-water lures at dawn.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said buzz baits and top-water plugs are both working. A Whopper Plopper is a popular top-water plug, he said. Try plastic worms on a drop-shot rig or jig and pigs later in the day.

The best bass fishing is on the main lake, not in the creek arms and coves, Whittle said.

Crappie are biting 12 to 15 feet deep around brush in the midlake area. Troll with crank baits or use minnows or jigs. Striped bass continue to be caught between Point 5 and the dam on brood minnows or shad 20 feet deep or shallower.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie fishing is good on the south end of the lake. Limits of 15 crappie can be caught 18 to 20 feet deep around brush piles and submerged timber. The top lure is a Bobby Garland Baby Shad in the electric chicken color, Whitehouse said.

Trolling for crappie with crank baits has slowed down, he said. No report on other species.

Beaver tailwater

Eric Banschbach at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait. The top colors are chartreuse, red, pink and white.

A small spoon is the best lure. Good flies to try are midges, nymphs, hare's ears and woolly buggers.

Around the clock power generation has stopped. Generation now is usually for a few hours in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows. Black bass can be caught with plastic worms or crank baits, but most fish are small.

Bluegill are biting worms or crickets. Catfish are biting well on all baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Whitehouse at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting top-water lures early. Use spinner baits or plastic worms later in the day.

Crappie fishing is slow. Try minnows or jigs eight feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms two to 20 feet deep. Try top-water lures early or all day if it's cloudy.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using top-water lures, square-billed crank baits or plastic worms.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with all varieties of soft plastic lures or small jig and pigs.

Bella Vista

Scott Bice at Loch Lomond Marina said small sunfish are the best live baits for catching black bass or catfish.

Anglers are catching crappie and hybrid stripers at Loch Lomond by trolling with crank baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass at Lake Tenkiller with plastic worms or crank baits. Channel catfish are biting well on stink bait.

Table Rock Lake

Pete Wenners at Pete's professional guide service said black bass fishing remains "extremely tough."

Fish that bite are usually small. Try small plastic worms on a shaky head rig along points and bluffs two to 45 feet deep. Some bass are schooling on the surface early. These can be caught with small top-water lures.

Sports on 10/17/2017