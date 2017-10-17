Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 3:40 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

Andreas Bradley of Jacksonville finished fifth in the men's division of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Saturday in Little Rock. He was misidentified in the results in Sunday's editions.

Sports on 10/17/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

