COWBOYS

Source: Hearing set

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said attorneys for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are set for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York as they try again to stop the running back’s six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

Elliott’s legal team filed a request for a temporary restraining order Monday and will get a hearing today in the Southern District of New York, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the filing hadn’t been made public.

Last year’s NFL rushing leader is suspended for Sunday’s game at San Francisco after a federal appeals court overturned an injunction that had allowed him to play this season. The case is shifting to New York because the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ordered the dismissal of Elliott’s lawsuit in Texas. Elliott’s attorneys have indicated they are still pursuing the case with the New Orleans court.

The person said that U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty would hear arguments Tuesday in New York because the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Fialla, is out of town.

BUCCANEERS

Winston sprains shoulder

TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Jameis Winston has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, an injury the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping will not cost him any more playing time.

The third-year quarterback was hurt during the first half of Sunday’s 38-33 loss at Arizona. X-rays were negative, and Coach Dirk Koetter said an MRI performed Monday revealed no structural damage.

Winston has started 37 consecutive games to begin his career after entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

He was replaced against the Cardinals by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who rallied the Bucs (2-3) from a 31-0 third-quarter deficit to make the final score deceptively close.

Winston was injured when he was hit by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones less than six minutes into the game. He played two more series before being replaced by Fitzpatrick, who threw for 290 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Koetter said Winston almost certainly will not throw much — if at all — in practice this week. Still, he reiterated it would be premature to conclude the young quarterback won’t be able to play against the Bills.

CHIEFS

Spiller re-signed, again

The Chiefs have once again resigned running back C.J. Spiller, sources told The Star of Indianapolis.

This marks the fourth time the Chiefs have signed Spiller in the past year. Spiller, 29, was released at the 53-man roster deadline to create a spot for cornerback Steven Nelson. He was quickly re-signed and released again on the day of the Chiefs’ season opener so the club wouldn’t have to guarantee his contract for 2017.

Charcandrick West sustained a concussion in the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, leaving them with only two healthy running backs in Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt.

49ERS

DL Armstead breaks hand

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Defensive lineman Arik Armstead broke his hand during the 49ers’ loss in Washington and will need surgery, Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Armstead, a first-round pick in 2015, will miss significant time for a second consecutive season after having shoulder surgery that cost him the final eight games of 2016. He may go on injured reserve, where he would join fellow defensive ends Tank Carradine (ankle) and Ronald Blair (wrist).

BRONCOS

Injuries pile up

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are dealing with injuries to five offensive players — their quarterback, 2 receivers and 2 tackles.

QB Trevor Siemian briefly left the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday night after jamming his left (non-throwing) shoulder while trying to make a diving tackle on cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ pick-6 just before the half.

Siemian’s MRI on Monday showed no ill effects from the injury but he’ll be without several teammates next week when the Broncos (3-2) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4).

Wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie sustained what appeared to be serious right ankle injuries Sunday night, although Coach Vance Joseph would only say Monday that they’ll miss the next game and will be listed as week-to-week after that.

PACKERS

Rodgers to have surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.

McCarthy said Monday that the two-time NFL MVP would have surgery in the near future. He says that there is no timeline for his potential return.

“He’ll be out a minimum, a significant amount of time, potentially the season could be over,” McCarthy said.

Rodgers got hurt in the first quarter of the 23-10 loss on Sunday at Minnesota.

Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback. The Packers also promoted third-stringer Joe Callahan from the practice squad to become the backup quarterback.

STEELERS

Bryant: No trade requested

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant said Monday afternoon that he did not request a trade from the Steelers and is “good to go.” Bryant’s comments came some 14 hours after news broke that he had requested a trade, the result of his unhappiness with his usage in the offense.

“No, I’m good, man,” Bryant said when asked directly if he requested a trade. “Good to go. I’m going to play ball.”

Bryant’s playing time has declined along with his production this season. Rookie second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster played 44 snaps in Sunday while Bryant played 33. For the season, Smith-Schuster has played 296 snaps while Bryant has played 285.

Bryant has 17 receptions for 231 yards and 1 touchdown while Smith-Schuster has 15 receptions for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns.

NEWS & NOTES

The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Jalin Marshall to the practice squad two days after placing him on waivers. Marshall, who cleared waivers on Monday, was signed last year as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. He had 14 catches and touchdowns as a rookie. … Veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oakland Raiders on Monday. Bowman, released from the 49ers last Friday. He could be ready to play when the Raiders (2-4) host the first-place Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. … Bills receiver Jordan Matthews spent time catching passes solely with his left hand on the sideline Monday, after the Bills held a brief session upon returning from their bye week. Matthews had the cast removed from his right thumb, which he broke during a 23-17 win at Atlanta on Oct. 1. Coach Sean McDermott said it’s premature to determine whether the starter would be cleared for practice this week or potentially play against Tampa Bay on Sunday.