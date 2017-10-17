Report: Former Hog Bobby Portis hospitalized teammate in fight

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic was hospitalized after former Razorback Bobby Portis allegedly struck him in the face during a practice altercation, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Yahoo's Shams Charania cited league sources while writing Mirotic is "expected to be out for the foreseeable future" after a shoving match ended with "an alleged cheap shot from Portis to Mirotic’s face." The Chicago Tribune reported Mirotic went home Tuesday evening with two broken bones in his face. He was evaluated for a concussion.

Mirotic and Portis were both slated to play significant frontcourt minutes for the Bulls, who are rebuilding and poised to be one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Portis is entering his third season in the league and averaged 10.2 points on 50 percent shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 3 turnovers in five preseason games. Last year, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 boards in 15.6 minutes per game, playing 64 games and making 13 starts.

Portis' salary for this season is $1.516 million. The Bulls have a $2.494 million team option for his fourth season.