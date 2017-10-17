State Sports Briefs

GOLF

Native Arkansan wins title

George Davis, a native of Little Rock who graduated from Little Rock Catholic, won the Cypress Point club championship Sunday in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Davis lives in Los Angeles and is chief executive officer of the investment firm Hotchkis and Wiley. Davis' brother and parents still live in Little Rock.

Cypress Point, located between the golf courses at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on the Monterey Peninsula, is regarded as one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the country.

Harding takes fall tourney

The Harding University women's team won its first team title since the 2013 Great American Conference Championship, winning the Lady Panther Fall Tournament by seven strokes Monday in Bolivar, Mo.

The Bisons shot 313 in Round 2, its second-best score of the season, and finished at 633, its best 36-hole score of 2017 and tied for the seventh-best score in program history.

Truman State was second at 640 and Lewis third at 654.

Harding junior Brooklyn Terry tied for first individually by shooting 5-over 149. Terry fell to Truman's Nicolle Barmettler on the second playoff hole in the battle for medalist honors.

ASU teams top field

The Arkansas State University women's team, competing as black and red teams, are first and second after the first day of the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro.

The black team carded a first-place 610 while the red team shot a 633 for second.

Sarah Childers led the black team and is in first place individually after shooting a 148.

VOLLEYBALL

ATU rises in poll

Arkansas Tech University moved up two spots in the AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 14 on Monday.

Arkansas Tech (24-0, 9-0 GAC) continued its best start in program history last week, winning four matches in straight sets. The Golden Suns earned two nonconference victories against Central Baptist and Lyon College before staying atop the Great American Conference standings with victories over Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The Golden Suns' Amanda Milnick was named the GAC Setter of the Week on Monday for the fifth time this season.

Ouachita Baptist University's Kori Bullard was selected as the GAC Defensive Player of the Week after she blocked a GAC-leading 1.67 attempts per set in sweeps against East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma State. She also had 22 kills.

FOOTBALL

GAC names players of week

University of Arkansas at Monticello defensive back Christian Jefferson and quarterback Cole Sears were named as the defensive and offensive Great American Conference players of the week.

Jefferson, a sophomore, totaled a season-high 10 tackles along with an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two passes broken up in a 64-21 victory over Oklahoma Baptist. Sears, a junior, threw for 241 yards and five touchdowns.

Harding's Tristan Parsley was named special teams player of the week after kicking four extra points and a pair of field goals in a 34-0 victory at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

UCA's Odum player of week

Central Arkansas University's George Odum was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week after he had 13 tackles (10 solo), 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in a 24-20 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

