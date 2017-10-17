COLLEGE

It’s official: Pitino fired

Louisville’s Athletic Association has fired Coach Rick Pitino nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men’s basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe. The association, which oversees Louisville’s sports programs and is composed of trustees, faculty, students and administrators, voted to oust the longtime Cardinals coach following a board meeting Monday. The association on Oct. 2 authorized university interim President Greg Postel to begin the process of firing Pitino for cause after Postel placed him on unpaid administrative leave Sept. 27. Pitino, 65, is not named in court complaints in the federal probe but Postel said in a disciplinary letter that the allegations violated his contract. The move Monday officially ends Pitino’s 16-year tenure with the program, a run that included winning the 2013 NCAA championship but was tarnished by several embarrassing off-court incidents.

Holy Cross ousts coach

Holy Cross has fired football Coach Tom Gilmore in the middle of his 14th season, a day after the Football Championship Subdivision Crusaders fell to 2-5 with a 32-0 loss to Yale. Athletics Director Nathan Pine says the decision was “the best course of action for our student-athletes and for the success of our football program moving forward.” Gilmore had an overall record of 72-81 at Holy Cross and 41-39 in the Patriot League, with one conference championship and playoff appearance in 2009. Offensive coordinator Brian Rock will be the interim head coach for the final four games of the season.

GOLF

Woods cleared to practice

Tiger Woods is swinging a driver and his agent says doctors have cleared him to practice without limitations. Still to be determined is when Woods, a winner of 14 majors, can play a tournament. Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports Management, says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. On Sunday, Woods posted a video — in a red shirt, no less — of him hitting a driver. “Making progress,” he tweeted. Woods, 41, has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 because of back spasms. He had his fourth back surgery two months later. Steinberg says even though Woods has full clearance, he plans to take it cautiously.

Ridley to reign at Augusta

Augusta National, host of the famed Masters golf tournament, is starting a new season with a new chairman. Fred Ridley, 65, becomes the seventh chairman since the Masters began in 1934. He replaces Billy Payne, whose 11 years were marked by Augusta National inviting female members for the first time and creating events geared toward youth in American and amateurs in Asia and Latin America. The club is closed during the summer. Ridley officially took over when it opened Monday. Ridley, an attorney from Florida, is the first chairman to have played in the Masters. He has met every chairman at Augusta National, starting with co-founder Clifford Roberts.

BASEBALL

Stricken Brewer recover ing

Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer Julio Mendez has made what the team calls a “remarkable recovery” from a serious injury after being hit in the chest by a pitch. Mendez was on life support for more than three weeks after getting hit in a Rookie League game on Aug. 26 in Tempe, Arizona. General Manager David Stearns said Monday that Mendez has taken significant steps over the last few weeks to the point where he is performing many daily activities with little assistance. Stearns says Mendez still has a long way to go with rehab, though his progress has been very encouraging. Mendez is recovering in a hospital in his home country of Venezuela. He was moved about three weeks ago at his family’s request.

SOCCER

Goalkeeper dies after collision

Indonesia’s soccer community was grieving Monday after the death of a veteran goalkeeper after a collision during a weekend league game in Jakarta. Choirul Huda, 38, slumped to the ground following a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during Sunday’s game against Semen Padang at Surajaya Stadium in East Java. Huda was treated at the stadium before being rushed to a nearby hospital, but died several hours later. In a statement released by the club, doctor Yudistira Andri Nugroho said Huda, the team captain and a veteran of more than 500 games since his debut in 1999, sustained a traumatic injury and died of cardiac arrest. It was the fourth death in the Indonesian league since 2000, most caused by collisions between players.

BASKETBALL

Jazz guard injured

Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum will have surgery to repair a separated left shoulder. The 2014 No. 5 overall pick was hoping to have a career year as a restricted free agent. Coach Quin Snyder was playing Exum as a point guard and off guard this season and there were additional opportunities with the departures of Gordon Hayward and George Hill. Exum averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season.

Grizzlies waive 2

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived two 2016 draft picks, including first-round selection Wade Baldwin IV, in finalizing their roster for the regular season. Memphis grabbed Baldwin with the 17th pick out of Vanderbilt, and he started one of his 33 games as a rookie. The guard averaged 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The Grizzlies kept veteran guard Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison. The Grizzlies traded for Rade Zagorac of Serbia on draft night after he was selected by Boston with the 35th pick overall. Zagorac played for KK Mega Leks in Serbia last season.

COLLEGE

Nutt, Ole Miss announce lawsuit settlement

The University of Mississippi and former football coach Houston Nutt say they have reached an agreement to resolve Nutt’s lawsuit against the school.

The parties released a joint statement on Monday afternoon. The Rebels’ former coach — who led the program from 2008 to 2011 — was alleging a breach of his severance agreement because of false statements he said school officials made during an ongoing NCAA investigation into rules violations by the football program.

The initial federal lawsuit was filed in July during SEC football media days. It was eventually dismissed, but refiled in state court last week.

Nutt, who is from Little Rock and coached the Razorbacks from 1998-2007, received an apology from the university, but no financial details were disclosed.

“Certain statements made by university employees in January 2016 appear to have contributed to misleading media reports about Coach Nutt,” the university said in the statement. “To the extent any such statements harmed Coach Nutt’s reputation, the university apologizes, as this was not the intent.

“The NCAA’s Notice of Allegations dated January 22, 2016, did not name or implicate Coach Nutt in any misconduct, and it would have been inappropriate for any university employee to suggest otherwise.”

Nutt’s portion of the statement said he is “pleased to put the lawsuit behind me. Best wishes to the future of the Ole Miss Football program.”

The three-month legal drama will be most remembered for indirectly leading to the resignation of Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who replaced Nutt in 2011. University phone records that were produced during research for Nutt’s lawsuit eventually uncovered a one-minute call from Freeze to an escort service in 2016.

The university then launched its own internal investigation that found a “pattern of personal misconduct.” Freeze resigned in July, just a few weeks before preseason practice began.