Bennage grows into a title; Jonesboro sweeps boys, girls

Admiration between the champion and runner-up seemed clear.

To hear the players talk after West Memphis junior Carlson Bennage's 6-3, 6-1 victory over Siloam Springs senior Orest Los in the boys Class 6A state tennis singles championship at Burns Park in North Little Rock, they sounded as familiar with each other's games as two people could be a full year removed from their only previous match.

They were both eliminated in the 2016 state semifinals a half an hour before the start of Los' 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 consolation victory for third place.

In the girls singles championship match, Mountain Home sophomore Emily Heide's 6-2, 6-3 victory over Greenwood sophomore Olivia Gaston was her second consecutive individual state championship. She defeated Gaston in the 2016 final, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Their high school tennis rivalry has reached its halfway point, and Heide said she imagines it might continue along the same route.

"Anytime we play, it will definitely be a good match," Heide said. "She's a good player."

Cole Spain and Christian Cato of Jonesboro won the boys doubles championship with a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Benton's Mason Hunt and Dawson Ramsey.

Cameron Hafner and Clara Parker of Jonesboro won their second consecutive girls state doubles championship.

The Jonesboro boys and girls both won the 2017 team tennis championships, the boys with 11 points, followed by West Memphis with 9 and Searcy with 5.

The Jonesboro girls won with 12 points. Mountain Home finished second with 9 and El Dorado third with 6.

Bennage's mother, Jane Bennage, spoke with a tennis acquaintance as she watched her son struggle early in the first set against Los. She told him Carlson Bennage's height had begun to catch up to his shoe size of 11½. Carlson Bennage later confirmed he had grown from 5-6 to 5-10 in the past six months.

"Overall, my game's just improved a heck of a lot from last year," said Bennage, who trailed 2-0 in the first set. "He always gets off to a fast start. That's what I heard from a few people, so I just had to calm myself down, start putting balls in play, and that's what I did. I started moving him around."

Los said he hadn't noticed Bennage's growth nearly as much as the improvement in his game.

"He had a more powerful shot than last year," Los said. "He had more power and made fewer mistakes, and he played like he wanted it more than I."

Los, a citizen of Ukraine, said his priorities have changed, and that academics now dominate his time.

"Tennis is not my priority," Los said. "I'm trying for an academic scholarship more than a tennis scholarship. I still feel like I can compete well, but I feel like academics can get me, in life, a lot further."

Siloam Springs Coach Scott Wright said Los likely will qualify to attend the college of his choice.

"It's been an honor to get to coach him the last three years," Wright said. "He's got a great mind for his academics. He's going to do great things in the future. His best days are ahead of him."

Sports on 10/18/2017