Police: Burglars take tequila, cash after using hammer to bust into west Little Rock Mexican restaurant
This article was published today at 3:05 p.m.
A pair of burglars used a small sledgehammer to break into a Mexican restaurant in west Little Rock before escaping with cash and tequila from inside, authorities said.
The break-in at Santo Coyote, 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The business owner, who had reviewed surveillance footage, said the two intruders used the hammer to break through the glass on a patio door. They then took bottles of tequila from the bar and more than $2,600 in cash from an office, the report said. The stolen tequila was valued at $1,000.
The intruders reportedly fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
bottleimp says... October 18, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.
“Bust in”?
HarleyOwner says... October 18, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.
I wonder what kind of calls are coming in on that shift that keeps officers from checking property? In the old days, that's pretty much what that shift did.
