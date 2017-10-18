Police: Burglars take tequila, cash after using hammer to bust into west Little Rock Mexican restaurant

A pair of burglars used a small sledgehammer to break into a Mexican restaurant in west Little Rock before escaping with cash and tequila from inside, authorities said.

The break-in at Santo Coyote, 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The business owner, who had reviewed surveillance footage, said the two intruders used the hammer to break through the glass on a patio door. They then took bottles of tequila from the bar and more than $2,600 in cash from an office, the report said. The stolen tequila was valued at $1,000.

The intruders reportedly fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.