Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 8:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Burglars take tequila, cash after using hammer to bust into west Little Rock Mexican restaurant

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 3:05 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A pair of burglars used a small sledgehammer to break into a Mexican restaurant in west Little Rock before escaping with cash and tequila from inside, authorities said.

The break-in at Santo Coyote, 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The business owner, who had reviewed surveillance footage, said the two intruders used the hammer to break through the glass on a patio door. They then took bottles of tequila from the bar and more than $2,600 in cash from an office, the report said. The stolen tequila was valued at $1,000.

The intruders reportedly fled in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Burglars take tequila, cash after using hammer to bust into west Little Rock Mexican restaurant

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

bottleimp says... October 18, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.

“Bust in”?

( | suggest removal )

HarleyOwner says... October 18, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.

I wonder what kind of calls are coming in on that shift that keeps officers from checking property? In the old days, that's pretty much what that shift did.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online