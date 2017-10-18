Home / Latest News /
Chicago Bulls suspend ex-Hog Bobby Portis after fight at practice that injured teammate
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:42 p.m.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have suspended forward Bobby Portis for the first eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.
Mirotic suffered multiple broken bones in his face as well as a concussion Tuesday. He will likely need surgery and is out indefinitely.
The team announced the suspension Wednesday. Chicago opens the season at Toronto on Thursday.
A 2015 first-round pick, Portis has averaged 6.9 points and 5 rebounds. He will be allowed to practice with the team while he is suspended.
Mirotic averaged 10.8 points over his first three seasons with Chicago. A restricted free agent, he signed a two-year contract that could pay as much as $27 million in September. The club holds an option on the second season.
NWABlkMale says... October 18, 2017 at 2:31 p.m.
Whoa! What happened here....
