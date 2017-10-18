3 Boston terriers reported stolen from various sites in 1 Arkansas county

Three dogs were recently reported stolen in an area of one Arkansas county, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a statement Tuesday, authorities in Johnson County said the three Boston terriers were taken from areas that are near each other.

One dog was taken in Hunt, another was stolen near Arkansas 103, and a third reportedly went missing in the Lone Pine area. Hunt is about 10 miles west of Lone Pine in Johnson County. Arkansas 103 runs north to south about 2 miles west of Lone Pine.

The dog taken near Arkansas 103 was brought back and kicked out of a tan car a few hours after it had gone missing, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities noted that one of the Boston terriers was stolen from a fenced-in area.