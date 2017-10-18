Ex-bookkeeper from Arkansas accused of impersonating FBI agent, stealing more than $300,000

A former bookkeeper from Arkansas is accused of impersonating an FBI agent and taking more than $325,000 from her employer for personal expenses.

Krystle Sheals, 32, of Marion was indicted on 11 counts by a federal grand jury in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Agents with the FBI arrested her Tuesday in Shelby County, Tenn., on charges of devising a scheme to defraud and obtain money and funds through false pretenses and impersonating a special agent with the agency.

As a bookkeeper with Nichols Fire and Security in Memphis, Sheals stole about $327,000 for the purpose of paying bills for credit cards, utilities and student loans as well as to make vehicle and mortgage payments, according to authorities.

Sheals also used the money to buy a vehicle, which she gave to someone in Henry County, Tenn., and open a 401K account, the release states.

Authorities say Sheals dressed as an FBI agent and conducted interviews while falsely claiming to be a federal officer.

She faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charges, up to three years imprisonment on the impersonation charges and a maximum fine of $250,000.