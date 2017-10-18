Home /
Police: Little Rock sandwich shop robbed at gunpoint while teen employee hid under counter
A Little Rock sandwich shop was held up at gunpoint Tuesday by robbers who stole cash while a 17-year-old employee hid under the counter, police said.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Subway at 7212 Geyer Springs Road, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.
Two female employees, ages 34 and 17, told police that two male assailants wearing black masks and black shirts came into the restaurant, pointed handguns at them and demanded money, the report said.
The teen reportedly said that she dove under the counter and stayed there until she saw the pair running west by the south window of the business, then heard a vehicle speed off.
A 34-year-old man who had been in the parking lot told officers that he saw three males wearing black flee the shop and get into a gold Pontiac Sunfire, which was parked on the south side of the building. The report states that the witness said he saw the men drive west on Forbing Road.
The robbers made off with an unspecified amount of cash, according to the report.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
LR1955 says... October 18, 2017 at 11:42 a.m.
I read about another crime this week where a gold Pontiac Sunfire was the get away car; or maybe it was the ArDemGaz 1st run on this story.
