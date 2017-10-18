Little Rock doctor arrested in sex-assault case

Police on Tuesday arrested a Little Rock doctor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, according to an arrest report.

James Nesmith, 53, of Berney Way Drive faces one count of second-degree sexual assault, according to the report.

According to the report, Nesmith is accused of grabbing the child's genitalia when the victim was about 14 years old. The report also said Nesmith engaged in "self gratification" while in the presence of the victim. The report did not disclose a specific date the offense occurred, but it did say the victim is now 26 years old.

Nesmith was arrested Tuesday morning after he surrendered at Little Rock District Court, 600 W. Markham St., the report said.

Leslie Taylor, a spokesman for UAMS Medical Center, said Tuesday that Nesmith is an associate professor at UAMS and a physician at Arkansas Children's Hospital. She said Nesmith was involved in adolescent and sports medicine.

In May, Nesmith, at the request of Arkansas Children's Hospital, had been put on administrative leave with pay, according to Taylor. On Tuesday, Nesmith was placed on administrative leave without pay, Taylor said. Taylor said it's the hospital's understanding that the criminal charge is not related to patients or patient care.

She said Nesmith's annual salary is $168,132 and he was hired in 1995. Nesmith was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Metro on 10/18/2017