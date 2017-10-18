MLB Calendar

Oct. 24 World Series starts.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 13-16 General managers' meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Nov. 15-16 Owners' meetings, Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 10 Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 11-14 Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2018

Jan. 12 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 29-Feb. 16 Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

March 29 Opening day. Active rosters reduced to 25 players.

April 17-18 Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June 4 Amateur draft starts.

June 15 International amater signing period closes.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 6 Last day to sign for amateur draft picks subject to deadline.

July 10 All-Star Game, Washington.

July 29 Hall of Fame inductions, Cooperstown, N.Y

July 31 Last day to trade a player without securing waivers.

Oct. 2-3 Wild-card games.

Dec. 10-13 Winter meetings, Las Vegas.

Sports on 10/18/2017