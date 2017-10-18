North Little Rock man accused of ramming vehicle into neighbor's home

A North Little Rock man is accused of ramming his vehicle into his neighbor's home, police said.

Charles Timothy Standridge, 43, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

A neighbor told officers that he saw Standridge "doing donuts" in his vehicle in 82-year-old Billy Eaton's yard in the 300 block of Goshen Avenue in the city's Lakewood neighborhood.

The neighbor said he saw Standridge leave the area, then return and steer his vehicle directly into the side of Eaton's home, the report states.

Eaton was not home at the time of the crash.

"He rammed [the car] in — straight in," Eaton told Arkansas Online on Wednesday. "I don't understand why he did it at all."

Eaton said it took a wrecker to get the car out. The crash pushed a "big hunk" of debris into his home, broke a window and took out a chunk of the wall.

"I got cold in that house last night," the 82-year-old said.

Eaton said Standridge, whom he knows as Tim, lives about a block away and sometimes came over to do remodeling work for him.

North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Brian Dedrick said Standridge declined to speak to officers after he was arrested, telling them he "wasn't thinking right."

The damage to Eaton's home is estimated at $6,000, according to Dedrick.

Standridge was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief as of midday Wednesday.