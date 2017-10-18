Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 8:47 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

North Little Rock man wins $250,000 off $10 scratch-off ticket

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.

gadiel-anselmos-winning-ticket

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Gadiel Anselmo's winning ticket


A North Little Rock man has won $250,000 off a scratch-off ticket, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

In social media posts, lottery officials wrote that the winning Money Multiplier ticket had been purchased for $10 by Gadiel Anselmo at the Super Stop on North Little Rock's Main Street.

The store will get a 1 percent commission, or $2,500, for selling the winner.

Anselmo reportedly said that he will use the prize for his daughter's college tuition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: North Little Rock man wins $250,000 off $10 scratch-off ticket

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online