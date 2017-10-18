Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock man wins $250,000 off $10 scratch-off ticket
This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.
A North Little Rock man has won $250,000 off a scratch-off ticket, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
In social media posts, lottery officials wrote that the winning Money Multiplier ticket had been purchased for $10 by Gadiel Anselmo at the Super Stop on North Little Rock's Main Street.
The store will get a 1 percent commission, or $2,500, for selling the winner.
Anselmo reportedly said that he will use the prize for his daughter's college tuition.
