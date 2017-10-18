2nd arrest made in mass shooting at Little Rock nightclub; teen was initial gunman, police say

A 19-year-old who authorities believe fired the initial shots that led to a barrage of gunfire at a Little Rock nightclub has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Tyler Clay Jackson of Little Rock was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 5:30 p.m., records show.

According to police, Jackson is charged with three counts of second-degree battery and six counts of aggravated assault. During a news conference, Capt. Russell King from the department's major crimes unit identified the teen as the initial gunman in the July 1 shooting at Power Ultra Lounge, with three known victims of his gunfire.

King said Jackson was in the crowd, not on the stage, and that other people were also shooting around him.

Police could not comment on what direction Jackson was shooting in or if the teen had any gang affiliation.

The investigation has been a long process because of the size of the crime scene and the number of people who were there, according to the captain. Twenty-five people were hurt in the gunfire, and three others sustained other injuries.

“We see [this arrest] as a win. It’s progress in the right direction,” King said.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola commended the police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their work on the case.

“We think this is significant in terms of bringing people to justice in a terrible tragedy,” Stodola said.

Jail records show Jackson was being held without bail at the Faulkner County jail until he was moved to Pulaski County on Wednesday. He was arrested by Arkansas State Police and booked at that jail Aug. 29 on charges that include aggravated assault, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

One other person, Kentrell Gwynn, has been charged in the shooting. Authorities have said Gwynn was working as a bodyguard for the rapper who was on stage when shots rang out.

That rapper, 25-year-old Ricky Hampton, has not been charged in the Little Rock shooting, though he faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a shooting June 25 outside Club Envy in Forrest City. He also faces state charges of aggravated assault and first-degree battery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens said previously that Gwynn was with Hampton when he was arrested in Alabama the day after the Little Rock shooting. Three pistols were in their vehicle, Givens said, and one of those that Gwynn said was his "matched to shell casings from Power Ultra Lounge."

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.