Police say Arkansas woman left baby in hot car to go shoplift

JONESBORO -- A Jonesboro woman who police say left her 1-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted clothes at a department store faces a felony child endangerment charge.

Sabrina Phommarath, 19, was charged Monday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and shoplifting less than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

According to a police report filed by Jonesboro police officer Blake Anderson, Anderson was called to Dillard's in the Turtle Creek Mall for a suspected shoplifter.

When Anderson arrived, a mall security officer said he found a 1-month-old boy inside Phommarath's locked vehicle in the mall parking lot.

Another officer opened the vehicle with a key taken from Phommarath, Anderson said in the report.

"The inside of the vehicle was hot and [the child] was warm to the touch and appeared to be sweating," Anderson wrote in his report.

After reviewing video taken from a parking lot security camera, police determined Phommarath had left her child inside the car for more than 40 minutes.

A witness told police she saw Phommarath enter a Dillard's changing room with three pairs of pants and a shirt and leave later with only two pairs of pants. A store security officer stopped Phommarath and recovered the stolen items.

Caseworkers with the Department of Human Services' Division of Children and Family Services took custody of the child.

State Desk on 10/18/2017