Ex-Arkansas Children's Hospital worker tried to meet father-son pair to have sex, sheriff's office says

Authorities say a former Arkansas Children’s Hospital employee has been arrested after he agreed to meet up with a purported father and his 15-year-old son for sex.

Christopher Michael Curtis, 38, of Little Rock faces one count of Internet stalking of a child, according to the affidavit filed this week in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Curtis responded to an online post Oct. 11 from an undercover investigator with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office seeking sexual contact with a fictional father and his made-up son, records show.

On Thursday, the investigator reportedly notified Curtis that he had booked a room at a Conway hotel. When he traveled from Little Rock to the location, Curtis was arrested, the affidavit reads.

The 38-year-old worked as a respiratory therapist and resigned Saturday, hospital spokeswoman Hillary DeMillo said.

Curtis' name did not appear on an online inmate roster for the Faulkner County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. His arraignment is set for Nov. 6.