Sheriff's office: Arrest made weeks after man found shot multiple times in central Arkansas

A 20-year-old central Arkansas resident has been arrested in a weeks-ago shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said Wednesday that Luke Myers of Sherwood was taken into custody Tuesday.

According to a statement, he is a suspect in the Sept. 26 shooting of Christopher Williams, 24, of Sherwood, who was discovered shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Watson Road and Batesville Pike with gunshot wounds to an arm and leg.

Jail records show Myers remained at the facility Wednesday afternoon with no bail set. He faces a charge of first-degree battery.