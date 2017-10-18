State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Arkansas women picked last in SEC

Arkansas was picked to finish in last place in the SEC women's basketball preseason poll released Tuesday.

The Razorbacks enter the 2017-2018 season on an 11-game losing streak after going 2-14 in SEC play last season. Jimmy Dykes resigned as head coach in March and Arkansas hired Mike Neighbors to replace him in April.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville opens the season with a game against Sam Houston State on Nov. 10 at Walton Arena.

Defending national champion South Carolina was picked to repeat as SEC champion. Mississippi State, last year's national runner-up, was picked second in the preseason poll, followed by Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson was picked as the SEC player of the year. Arkansas did not have any players on the preseason All-SEC team.

-- Matt Jones

BASEBALL

Campbell resilient for Hogs

Paced by right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell, Arkansas' Cardinal and Gray series ended Tuesday with a 6-0 Gray victory at Baum Stadium.

Campbell struck out 5 and scattered 4 hits and 2 walks in his 5-inning start. He worked around base runners in each of the first four innings, including runners on the corners with no outs in the third.

"Isaiah didn't have his best stuff today and still gave up zero runs," said shortstop Jax Biggers, who went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and 3 runs scored. "When he's not on and gives up zero runs ... that just shows how good he really is."

Campbell, a redshirt sophomore, was projected to be a weekend starter last season but pitched only once because of bone spurs in his throwing elbow. His velocity is lower than this time last year, in part because coaches have asked him not to throw as hard this fall.

"He looks like he's just playing catch, and it's still jumping in there 92, 94 [mph] pretty consistently," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

The Gray won the best-of-five series 3-1 despite losing the first game 13-0. In the final three games, the Gray outscored the Cardinal by a combined 24-2.

"They got it handed to them in Game 1 and put it behind them, and in the next three games just flat whipped the other team's rear," Van Horn said. "I'm looking forward to [combining] the teams up and putting the best players on one, and seeing what we can do come springtime."

-- Matt Jones

GOLF

ASU women win own tournament

The Arkansas State University women's team won the Lady Red Wolves Classic on Tuesday at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves shot a 912 for the 54-hole tournament, finishing 30 strokes ahead of Belmont and Arkansas State's second team. William Wood finished fifth with a 950.

Individually, Arkansas State's Beth Ann Compton won medalists honors with a 222. Kristen Garner, who was playing for Arkansas State's second team, finished second with a 223.

Arkansas Tech, Henderson tie for fifth

Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State University's men's teams finished tied for fifth at the TVA Credit Union Invitational in Killen, Ala., on Tuesday.

The Wonder Boys and Reddies shot an 892. North Alabama won the 54-hole event with an 866.

Arkansas Tech's Putter Srinoon finished tied for 10th with a 220. Henderson State's Kevin Boutier finished tied for 16th with a 221.

UAFS women win in Tennessee

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith women's team won the Union University National Guard Invitational in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions shot a 638 to win the 36-hole event by 12 strokes over the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Hendrix College finished sixth at 825.

Individually, UAFS' Olivia Gibbs shot a 149 to edge UAM's Frida Rydberg by two strokes.

UAFS, UAM men take second

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and the University of Arkansas at Monticello's men's team finished second at the Union University National Guard Invitational in Jackson, Tenn.

The Lions and Boll Weevils shot 600, finishing 10 strokes back of Freed-Hardeman.

Individually, Chris Eckes of UAFS shot a 2-over 146 to finish three stokes back of Freed-Hardeman's Easton Lavelle.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding sweeps Lyon

Harding University swept Lyon College 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 on Tuesday night in Batesville.

Harding (20-3) was led by Madison Poen, who had six kills and nine digs. Rachel Heussner had 28 assists. Michayla Shanks had five kills for Lyon (13-13).

