Turner HR snag deja vu for lucky fan

Keith Hupp is a retired police officer and a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Sunday, Hupp was at the game with his son when Justin Turner blasted a three-run home run. Wearing a Chase Utley Dodgers jersey, Hupp ran 10 to 12 feet from his seat, stuck a glove out over the railing and caught one of the most important baseballs in Dodgers postseason history.

Speaking to J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register, Hupp revealed he he did not catch the ball with his correct hand.

"I'm a lefty," Hupp said. "I've dislocated my right shoulder so many times, I had to resort to my son's glove on my left hand."

It wasn't a first for Hupp. A season ticket holder for 10 years, Hupp has caught eight home runs "on the fly" and has twice as many as that in his collection. He's even caught a Turner home run before, and in the playoffs no less. Last October, he caught Turner's home run against Jake Arrieta.

Hupp gave up Sunday's home run ball to a security guard and was escorted underneath the stadium to meet Turner and work out a trade.

In an interview with Baseball Tonight on ESPN, Turner revealed that Hupp didn't know what he wanted in exchange for the ball but that the two exchanged information and that once Hupp figures it out, he'll get back with Turner.

As far as De'Aaron Fox is concerned, the Sacramento rookie has found a burger that's anything but a king.

Fox was born in Louisiana, went to high school in Texas, college at Kentucky, and is settling in to his new life in California. And, as with anyone who goes to California for the first time, he's been bombarded by locals' boasts about a certain fast-food chain known as In-and-Out Burger. He's supremely unimpressed.

"All I gotta say, you can tell everybody that lives in the state of California this: In-N-Out is not good," Fox said in a Q&A with Rolling Stone. "Their burgers are overrated. ... It's just not good."

The Italian Open and the CIMB Classic featured reunions of sorts.

Sergio Garcia was paired in the third round in Italy with Austin Connelly. It was their first time playing together, but apparently not the first time they have met. Connelly's mother posted a photo from the 1999 Byron Nelson Classic that showed Garcia with his arm around Connelly.

Garcia was 19 and playing in his first regular PGA Tour event. Connelly was 2. The tweet prompted the European Tour to get them to strike the same pose.

Circumstances were slightly different over in Malaysia, where Scott Hend of Australia teed off in the first round with Ian Poulter and Patrick Rodgers. That brought back strong memories for Rodgers.

Walking off the second tee, Rodgers said to Hend, "This is going to sound a bit weird, but when I was 10, you gave me a signed glove, and it was the first thing I ever got from a professional golfer."

Rodgers told the PGA Tour he still has the glove at home.

Which three players are tied for the record for the most postseason triples?

Derek Jeter, Rafael Furcal and George Brett with five each

