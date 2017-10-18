Home / Latest News /
U.S. home construction tumbled 4.7 percent in September
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes fell 4.7 percent in September, the biggest decline in six months, reflecting weakness in both single-family activity and apartment building.
The September result left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.13 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the sharpest decline since a 7.7 percent fall in March.
Homebuilding has been sliding this year, but economists remain optimistic that the low level of unemployment will soon spark a rebound in sales and construction. Even though construction activity has fallen in recent months, home building is 6.1 percent higher than a year ago.
Single-family building contracted 4.6 percent in September, while apartment construction was down 5.1 percent.
Construction activity in August declined a revised 0.2 percent, a slightly smaller drop than initially reported. Damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma did not have a major impact on the August figures.
Application for new building permits, a sign of future activity, dropped 4.5 percent in September to an annual rate of 1.22 million units.
