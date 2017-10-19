19-year-old charged in Little Rock nightclub shooting pleads not guilty; bail set at $500,000

The second man charged in the shooting at a downtown Little Rock nightclub in July that injured 28 people pleaded not guilty Thursday morning, records show.

Tyler Clay Jackson, 19, faces three counts of second-degree battery and six counts of aggravated assault, which police said correspond with the rounds he fired at the Power Ultra Lounge on July 1.

At a hearing, District Judge Hugh Finkelstein set Jackson's bail at $500,000.

Authorities say Jackson was the initial gunman and was shooting from the crowd.

Jail records show he was being held without bail at the Faulkner County jail until he was moved to Pulaski County on Wednesday. He was arrested by Arkansas State Police and booked at that jail Aug. 29 on charges that include aggravated assault, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

One other person, Kentrell Gwynn, has been charged in the shooting. Authorities have said Gwynn was working as a bodyguard for the rapper who was on stage when shots rang out.

Gwynn, 25, was being held Thursday evening at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Jackson is set to appear in court again Dec. 19.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.