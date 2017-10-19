Authorities arrest 4 people, including 15-year-old, in robberies at Little Rock sandwich shops, cellphone store

Four people, including a 15-year-old, have been been arrested in three recent armed robberies of Little Rock businesses, police say.

Facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property are Brandon Adams, 19; Jaylan Holmes, 15; Donterio Bryles, 18, and Jerromond Perry, 20, according to Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department.

Records show all remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday afternoon.

The latest robbery was reported around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Metro PCS, 10402 Stagecoach Road. A store employee told police that two black males with hoodies covering most of their faces entered the business with guns.

One robber reportedly said that he would kill the worker if she did not “hurry with giving the money,” the report states.

A witness standing outside saw the two later flee and enter a tan-colored Pontiac Sunfire with five black males in total inside, according to the report.

That witness reportedly followed the vehicle to a Road Runner convenience store at Alexander Road and Interstate 30 and later left because of safety concerns.

A vehicle matching the robbers’ vehicle was found at a residence on Durham Drive, where officers observed Bryles getting out and walking into the home.

Police said the vehicle left and was stopped by officers near the intersection of Westminster Drive and Lancaster Road, with Perry in the driver's seat and Holmes in a passenger's seat.

The four are also being held in two other recent robberies: one Tuesday evening at the Subway at 7212 Geyer Springs Road and another late Sunday at Jimmy John's in downtown Little Rock.

In the Subway robbery, police said two robbers wearing black masks stole cash while armed with handguns. A 17-year-old employee dove under a counter and stayed there until she saw the pair leave the business, the report states.

A man in the eatery's parking lot reported seeing three males fleeing and entering a vehicle that matched the one linked to the Metro PCS robbery.

Two assailants also held up the Jimmy John's at 700 Broadway. One armed with a black revolver and wearing a red bandanna covering his face demanded cash while the second reportedly stood watch, according to authorities.

As with the other two robberies, the assailants entered a Pontiac Sunfire, police said.