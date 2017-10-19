Q&A with Arkansas LB target Bryant Pirtle

Junior college linebacker Bryant Pirtle Jr. spoke about his recruitment and his interest in Arkansas and the possibility of visiting Fayetteville on Recruiting Thursday.

Pirtle, 6-4, 235 pounds of Pima Community College in Arizona, has about 25 offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Utah, Louisville, Arizona State and Houston. He's been talking to inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and likes how the Razorback assistant has been upfront with him during the recruiting process.