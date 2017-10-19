Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two young men made an unusually small request as they robbed a store in Massachusetts by demanding a single dollar in their robbery.
Police say two men entered the Brockton Market and Deli around lunchtime Tuesday while brandishing large hunting-style knives and demanded a single dollar. The men then fled.
The Enterprise reported that the two young men were described as Hispanic and possibly between the ages of 15 and 18. One was wearing a red sweatshirt with a white shirt on top of it. The other was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
No arrests have been made.
