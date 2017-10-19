Arkansas panel goes over UALR football bid

The Arkansas Legislative Council sought clarity Wednesday afternoon as it reviewed the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's proposed contract to study the potential for a college football program.

The agreement is with the same Texas-based company that is studying the future of the stadium such a program would occupy.

In May, the council approved the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism's $160,000 contract with Conventions, Sports & Leisure of Plano, Texas, for a feasibility study on the uses of War Memorial Stadium, which Parks and Tourism manages.

When UALR's proposed $125,000 contract with Convention, Sports & Leisure indicated the study would be in coordination with the War Memorial Stadium feasibility study, questions arose.

According to state procurement law, any professional or consultant service contract that's projected to cost state agencies $50,000 or more must be approved by the legislative council, which will decide Friday whether or not to approve the feasibility study.

"I know War Memorial's already doing their own, so are we going to get double dipped?" said state Sen. DeAnn Vaught of District 4. "Or is this going to ... suffice for what you need it to be?"

"We're just helping UALR to go through this feasibility study," Director of Arkansas State Parks Grady Spann said. "The feasibility study that we're supporting with UALR is to determine whether they have enough interest in a football program and a band program that would then be a tenant of War Memorial Stadium."

State Sen. Missy Irvin, of District 18, asked Spann to expand his answer, saying, "I think there's real purpose and meaning in having both of the studies."

"I appreciate your partnering with UALR," said Irvin, who once served as the vice president of the Arkansas State Soccer Association. "I mean, if you can combine your resources, I think we are better served as a state."

Spann explained the War Memorial Stadium feasibility study focuses on whether there needs to be infrastructure changes -- such as field widening so its soccer tenant, the Little Rock Rangers, would meet regulations -- so that the venue could host concerts, craft shows and other events.

UALR's study focuses on what it would take to rebuild a football program that last played in 1955.

Irvin was the first to publicly support the potential UALR football program.

"I would love to see a football, band program at UALR," she said afterward. "I think it would be a great asset for the students there.

"I know Little Rock is interested, the state's interested, and the university's interested; but I look at the benefit for the kids, and that's going to be my driving force. That's why I'm so supportive of these feasibility studies, because I want to involve more of these kids into those activities."

