Councilman seeks to halt refugee flow to city

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A City Council member in the central Minnesota community of St. Cloud wants the city to impose a moratorium on refugee resettlement.

Jeff Johnson said he plans to propose limiting refugee resettlement until the city gets more information about the number of people moving to the city and the possible cost to taxpayers of providing services to them. He said Tuesday that he intends to bring it up when the council meets Nov. 6.

However, Mayor Dave Kleis and several council members said Johnson’s proposal is off base because resettlement is not the city’s responsibility and no city money goes toward refugee resettlement. The number of refugees admitted into the U.S.is determined by the federal government.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations started a petition drive to urge the council to vote against Johnson’s proposal, with Executive Director Jaylani Hussein calling it “despicable, racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, and ill-informed.”

The St. Cloud Times reported that as of Sept. 30, 114 refugees had been resettled so far this year in St. Cloud. Since 2002, about 1,870 refugees have been resettled in the city of about 68,000 people. About 1,700 of the refugees are Somali. The city was thrust into the national spotlight last year after a 20-year-old Somali stabbed and wounded 10 people at a mall before a police officer killed him.